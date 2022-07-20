ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Westfield PD: Suspect withdrew thousands of dollars from victim’s bank account

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34r1Do_0gmKSYXj00
Credit: Westfield Police Department

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield police are investigating an incident at the TD Bank on Main Street where a person fraudulently withdrew thousands of dollars from another person’s account.

Police say the suspect entered the Westfield TD Bank on July 7 around 5:00 p.m. and withdrew thousands of dollars from another woman’s checking account. The suspect used a fake ID with the victim’s name and the suspect’s photo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K4WxG_0gmKSYXj00

If you have any information on the suspect or the incident, you are asked to contact Westfield Police Detective Williams at 413-642-9384 or you can email him.

