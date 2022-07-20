Westfield PD: Suspect withdrew thousands of dollars from victim’s bank account

Credit: Westfield Police Department

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield police are investigating an incident at the TD Bank on Main Street where a person fraudulently withdrew thousands of dollars from another person’s account.

Police say the suspect entered the Westfield TD Bank on July 7 around 5:00 p.m. and withdrew thousands of dollars from another woman’s checking account. The suspect used a fake ID with the victim’s name and the suspect’s photo.

If you have any information on the suspect or the incident, you are asked to contact Westfield Police Detective Williams at 413-642-9384 or you can email him.