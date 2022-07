On this week's episode, we look at conspiracies surrounding Elberton's granite monument, the Georgia Guidestones, and how the community is reacting to their demolition. The Georgia Guidestones have been a roadside oddity for more than four decades in Elberton, about two hours northeast of Atlanta. The monument stood close to 20 feet tall and has been a testament to the region’s granite industry — and a vector for conspiracies.

