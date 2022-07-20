ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How not to get your catalytic converter stolen

By Patty Coller
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Auto club AAA is warning members about catalytic converter thefts. It’s a problem here in the Valley and nationwide.

Thefts spiked during the pandemic and then fell off a bit, but according to AAA, the crime is increasing again.

Most recently, a woman had the catalytic converter cut off her SUV at the Trumbull County Fair, and reports are made at local police departments weekly about the crime.

Parking at a mall, grocery store, motel, or just about anywh ere comes with the risk that someone will dip under your vehicle and cut off the converter. Why? They are worth money to metal scrappers and on the resale market. Two of the three rare earth metals used in catalytic converters, rhodium and palladium, are worth more per ounce than gold, according to AAA.

Local 87-year-old scammed out of $9,000

The converters can fetch $50 to $250 per converter. The cost to replace one is between $1,000 to $3,000, hence the resale market.

Any vehicle is a target but thieves gravitate to SUVs and fleet vehicles.

Ohio House Bill 408 aims to help curb catalytic converter thefts by making the theft a fourth-degree felony and any scrap dealer, bulk merchandise dealer, or any other entity purchasing them without proof of ownership could be liable. There are no labels on converters, so the bill would essentially ban their sale unless the person is scrapping an entire car. That bill is currently in committee.

AAA offers these tips to avoid being a victim of catalytic converter theft:

  • When possible, park in well-lit areas and close to building entrances.
  • If you have a garage at your house, park your car inside and keep the garage door shut.
  • If you own a high clearance vehicle like a truck or SUV, store it in a secure location.
  • Have the catalytic converter welded to your car’s frame, which may make it harder to steal.
  • Look into buying a converter-protection device which has been developed for the Prius and other vehicles targeted by thieves.
  • Consider engraving your vehicle identification number (VIN) or license plate number on the catalytic converter – this may help alert a scrap dealer that it was stolen and make it easier to find the owner.
  • Security devices, such as locks, are available that attach to the converter, making it harder to steal.
  • Calibrate your car’s alarm to go off when it detects vibration.
  • Most importantly, carry a good insurance policy. Most insurance companies cover catalytic converter replacement costs if the vehicle owner has the optional comprehensive coverage, which covers damage to a vehicle not caused by a crash.

The catalytic converter converts harmful car exhaust into less harmful substances.

