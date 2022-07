NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Mikesell, formerly of Niles, passed away peacefully at Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland on July 14, 2022, with his loved ones by his side. He was born on November 16, 1936 the first born son of George and Gwendolyn Mikesell in Richmond, Indiana.

