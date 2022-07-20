ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Excessive heat warning tomorrow and Friday

By Patrick Evans
KESQ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe one-teen heat wave continues and due to the extended timeframe for that heat, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the...

kesq.com

KESQ

Slightly cooler temperatures and increased humidity this weekend

Temperatures are slowly decreasing following an Excessive Heat Warning that expired yesterday evening. This Excessive Heat Warning was caused by a ridge of high pressure that sent temperatures into the one-teens that has since moved farther east. Temperatures will be warm and seasonable through the weekend. High temperatures are being...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ

Excessive heat warning in effect through this evening

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. this evening. A ridge of high pressure has sent temperatures above the seasonal average. As this ridge of high pressure moves east of the Coachella Valley, temperatures will lower slightly. Dewpoints are in the 40s and 50s in most areas...
ENVIRONMENT
KESQ

This weekend: Trading heat for humidity

With an Excessive Heat Warning in place through 8:00 p.m., high temperatures climbed into the one-teens again this afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the triple digits well past sunset. A breezy northwest wind of 15-20 MPH will be present through the evening and gusts 30-40 MPH along the interstate. The...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Southern California could go from hot, dry, windy conditions to monsoon showers this weekend

Southern California could be in for some weather whiplash this weekend.Hot, dry, and windy conditions could make way for thunderstorms in the region's mountains all next next week, according to meteorologist Alex Biston.A red flag warning goes into effect at 1 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday across Los Angeles County mountains from the I-5 Corridor to Lake Hughes, signaling a risk of critical fire weather conditions. Further east, an excessive heat warning is in place across the Coachella Valley through Friday night, with temperatures ranging from 114 to 118 degrees in the low deserts.And while bone dry Southern California could use some rain, the system forecast to arrive this weekend includes monsoonal moisture and thunderstorms. A chance of thunderstorms begin Sunday, but increase into Monday and continue throughout much of the week.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theeagle1069.com

Excessive Heat Warning Continues

Background for a hot summer or heat wave, orange sky with with bright sun and thermometer. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Riverside County beginning at 11:00 a.m. Thursday July 21st through 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 22nd. High temperatures in the Coachella Valley will be...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hiker rescue at Cross Loop Trail in Palm Desert

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a hiker rescue in Palm Desert Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire responded to the Cross Loop Trail around 3:00 p.m. and the sheriff's department deployed a helicopter to help crews on the ground hoist the hiker to safety. Officials said the hiker was moderately injured and taken to the The post Hiker rescue at Cross Loop Trail in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NBC Los Angeles

River Bottom Brush Fire Grows Overnight to More Than 40 Acres in Riverside County

Firefighters are increasing containment of a brush fire that started late Thursday in Riverside County during a week of warm and dry conditions in Southern California. The Peralta Fire in a river bottom just west of Riverside near Jurupa Regional Park was 30-percent contained early Friday after burning an estimated 43 acres. The fire posed no immediate threat to homes near Riverview and Kern drives.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Surfline

Code Red Lines in Northern California

There’s been an ongoing battle over the title of “Surf City, California” for years now — Huntington Beach versus Santa Cruz. Well, in case there’s ever been any debate — this summer in particular, with its nagging south winds in SoCal — has proven hands down: Santa Cruz is Surf City. Maybe not for marketing people or tourism agencies, but for surfers. This little south-facing town 72 minutes south of San Francisco has seen more rideable to good days over the last couple months than anywhere else in the state. And while “PUMPING!” is not one of our official report ratings, this last Code Red swell inspired us to reach out to the product team to see if it could be added. (They haven’t gotten back to us yet. Might be the all caps/exclamation mark thing.)
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
paininthepass.info

Car Fire Extinguished In The Cajon Pass Saturday Morning

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Firefighter extinguished a car fire on northbound Interstate 15 Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Fire Department, and San Bernardino National Forest firefighters were getting calls of a vehicle on fire on northbound Interstate 15 in the center divider just before Kenwood Avenue. The car fire was reported about 9:41am Saturday July 23, 2022, with flames coming from the engine compartment.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

70 years since 1952 earthquake left Kern on shaky ground

It was the largest earthquake in Southern California since 1857. Twelve people were killed when a 7.5 Magnitude earthquake hit the White Wolf Fault 23 miles south of Bakersfield. The tremor causing 50 million in damage throughout Kern County. Experts saying much of the damage stemming from the belief that this fault wasn’t a major risk.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KESQ

Satellite images from NASA show water loss at Lake Mead since 2000

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — NASA has released new satellite images that show the rapid decline of water at Lake Mead since 2000. In the release of the photos, NASA noted that water levels at Lake Mead currently stand at the lowest since April 1937, when the reservoir was still being filled for the first time.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
iebusinessdaily.com

PSI breaks another monthly passenger record

For the 11th time in the past year, Palm Springs International Airport has accommodated the most passengers it ever has in a given month. The airport’s passenger count in June was 142,524, a 9.7 percent increase compared with the previous record for June, which it set last year, according to a statement on the city’s website.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

SoCal gas prices expected to fall below $5 in the coming days and weeks

LOS ANGELES — Southern California gas prices are likely to fall to less than $5 per gallon over the next few days and weeks, the American Automobile Association reported Thursday. After peaking at $6.46 last month, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Los Angeles-Long Beach area has been steadily falling and is now $5.87. That’s 19 cents less than last week and 53 cents less than last month, though it is still $1.52 higher than a year ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
menifee247.com

Black Bear Diner is coming to Menifee -- sign or no sign

Pay no attention to the realtor's sign on the corner, City officials say. (Staff photo) Ignore the "Available" realtor sign in front of the property, say City of Menifee officials. Black Bear Diner definitely is coming to the former Coco's restaurant site on the corner of Bradley Road and McCall Boulevard.
MENIFEE, CA
The Friday Flyer

Lake provides important drinking water source

In addition to Canyon Lake providing the recreational centerpiece for the community, it has always served as a reservoir, currently owned by the Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District. The Canyon Lake Reservoir is a critical part of EVMWD’s water supply system. The reservoir can hold as much as 12,000 acre...
CANYON LAKE, CA

