ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Feds get stab at former Pa. police chief who stole heroin

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TIYlK_0gmKQomt00

PITTBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A former police chief already sentenced in a case where he was convicted of stealing heroin from his department is now facing federal charges.

Timothy Butler, 45, is charged with theft of government property, according to United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung.

Police: Woman shot by trooper, charged in Austintown SWAT situation

According to the Indictment, from June 2017 until December 2018, Butler, the former Chief
of Police for Elizabeth Borough in Allegheny County, stole evidence – bricks of heroin with a value of over $1,000, for his personal use.

If convicted Butler could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Butler pleaded guilty in 2019 to county charges of stealing the drugs from the police station’s evidence locker and was sentenced to 45 months probation and 325 hours of community service.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said Butler confessed to another officer he was addicted to heroin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 4

David Alter
3d ago

I don't think he's gonna have too many friends in there for the next 4 years. Maybe the corrections officers will like him 😅

Reply
2
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Arnold man accused of illegally firing gun in New Kensington

An Arnold man is facing charges after New Kensington police say he fired a gun near a child. New Kensington police charged Gabriel Garfield Golding, 27, of Leishman Avenue on Thursday with recklessly endangering another person and discharging a firearm. In a criminal complaint against Golding, police said the incident...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Judge rules intent to harm supports murder count in Derry Township homicide

Westmoreland County prosecutors will be allowed to seek a first-degree murder conviction against a Unity man whom police say shot into a Derry Township home and killed a woman as she slept. Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger, in a 20-page opinion issued Friday, rejected a defense request that claimed...
DERRY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
City
Trooper, PA
MyChesCo

Murderer of Federal Witness Sentenced to Life in Prison Plus 80 Years

PITTSBURGH, PA — Price Montgomery has been sentenced in federal court to life in prison plus 80 years after having been found guilty at trial of retaliation against a witness by murder for the killing of Tina Crawford, attempted murder to silence a witness for the shooting of Patsy Crawford, use of a firearm during a federal crime of violence, conspiracy to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin, and money laundering, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBN

Farrell man held in jail until robbery trial

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The case against a man charged in a pair of robberies in Mercer County will now be heard in Common Pleas Court. Dustin Hilliard of Butler was arrested earlier this month in connection with the hold-up of a Rite Aid store in Farrell. State Police...
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington County DA rules police shooting justified, trooper will not face charges

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A state police shooting has been ruled justified by the Washington County district attorney two months after it happened. It started when two robbery suspects, accused of stealing a chainsaw from a Royal King location, were recognized by their getaway car in Mount Pleasant Township on May 21. A trooper pulled them over and brought the driver to the back of the vehicle because of an invalid form of identification, police said.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Feds#Police Station#Drugs#Pittburgh#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Pittsburgh

SUV leads police on chase that ends in violent crash at Allegheny County Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a Cadillac Escalade led police on a chase that ended in a violent crash at the airport. According to Allegheny County Police, just before 3:30 a.m. this morning, a black Escalade nearly hit a Duquesne Police vehicle on Route 837 near Center Street. It then ultimately hit a passenger vehicle and did not stop. A Duquesne police officer witnessed this and began to pursue the SUV but ultimately lost sight of it on Camp Hollow Road in West Mifflin. The Escalade was then seen approaching the entrance to the Allegheny County Airport where it sped past two flaggers working at a construction site at the airport. It entered airport property where the driver then lost control, flipping the SUV and ejecting the two people inside. A woman who was in the passenger seat was pronounced dead at the hospital and the man who was driving the SUV is in the hospital in stable condition. Allegheny County Police homicide detectives as well as Allegheny County Police collision reconstruction officers are investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Township man charged in double homicide found competent to stand trial

A Westmoreland County judge has ruled that a Penn Township man charged with the 2021 killings of his father and aunt is competent to stand trial. Police contend Neal M Hubish, 42, killed his father, Arthur Hubish, 71, and aunt Maria Puskarich, 76, inside their Burrell Hill Road home on Nov. 9. Arthur Hubish was pronounced dead at the scene, while Puskarich died on her way to Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg, police said.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Springdale police accuse tree trimmer of failing to finish work after cashing check

Springdale police charged the owner of a tree trimming company with felony counts of fraud after a homeowner accused him of cashing a check for work that was never completed. John Francis Kotvas Jr., 38, whose last known address was in the 400 block of Short Street in Plum, faces two felony counts of home improvement fraud, according to court records.
SPRINGDALE, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Slamming Woman’s Head into Door During Domestic Dispute

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing assault and related charges for allegedly slamming a woman’s head into a door during a domestic dispute. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police on Wednesday, July 20, filed criminal charges against 52-year-old Scott Alan Hockman in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
WKBN

WKBN

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy