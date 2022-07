The president of baseball operations for the Chicago Cubs sold his Ravenswood home for $3.5 million, slightly below the asking price. Jed Hoyer and his wife, Merrill, sold their six-bedroom, 7,500-square-foot home after listing it for $3.65 million in March, the Chicago Tribune reported. The couple paid $3.1 million for the home in July 2019 and its 2020 tax bill was $37,007.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO