Atlanta, GA

Two concerts to conclude Callaway summer concert series

By Alexandra Parker
CBS 46
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Callaway Resort & Gardens July Concert & Fireworks will conclude...

www.cbs46.com

CBS 46

Taste of Buckhead returns Oct. 6

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Taste of Buckhead food festival will return Oct. 6. Now in its 17th year, the Taste offers an unlimited sampling of Buckhead’s best bites for one flat fee. This year’s lineup includes Irie Mon Cafe, 5Church Cafe and Rock’s Chicken and Fries.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

KIDZ BOP Live comes to Alpharetta Aug. 14

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new Kidz Bop tour is stopping in the Atlanta area. Kidz Bop Live will hit the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta Aug. 14 on the heels of KIDZ BOP Super Pop!, the group’s latest album. Super Pop! includes songs such as “abc,” “Meet Me At Our Spot,” and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”
ALPHARETTA, GA
CBS 46

Flip Circus coming to Lawrenceville July 29

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Flip Circus, the sister circus of Circus Vasquez, will stop at Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville July 29-Aug. 15. The debut circus is a smaller, more intimate experience than Circus Vasquez; the circus claims no seat is further than 50 feet from the ring. The circuses share some acts, including the Ukrainian acrobats Bingo Troupe.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Jamey Johnson to play Stockbridge Amphitheater July 23

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Platinum-selling country artist Jamey Johnson will play the Stockbridge Amphitheater in Stockbridge July 23. Doors for the concert will open at 6 p.m. The show will start at 8 p.m. Craig Campell and Reyna Roberts will open for Johnson. Johnson has released two top-ten albums: 2010′s...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

PHOTOS: City of Stockbridge hosts 70'S Soul Jam All White Party

The City of Stockbridge hosted its 70's Slow Jam All White Party last weekend. The concert was held at its amphitheater at 4650 North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge. The musical line-up for the July 16 event included live performances by the Stylistics, Enchantment, the Legendary Blue Notes featuring Sugar Bear, the Delfonics and Heatwave.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
CBS 46

Poet Life Fest arrives in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One of the nation’s largest celebrations of poetry comes to various locations around Atlanta this weekend. The Poet Life Fest began as a one-day event in Washington, D.C. last year and has expanded to a three-day fest in Atlanta. it starts July 22 with a party at Apache XLR before moving to the Legacy Center in Marietta Saturday for an all-day event and the Highland Bistro in Atlanta for Sunday brunch.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

25th Annual EGGtober Fest scheduled for Oct. 8

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Big Green Egg announced the 25th annual EGGtober Fest is scheduled for Oct. 8 at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville. The outdoor grill maker began the event in 1998 as a convention for their online forum. A wide variety of foods will be available, all cooked on the company’s signature big green cooking systems. The event is scheduled to have more than 250 EGGs.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Out and About in the ATL | July 22-24, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The weekend is here and it is time to get out and about in metro Atlanta. Here are some fun things happening this weekend!. Fridays-N-Duluth presents Mardi Gras in July on the Duluth Town Green. There will be food trucks and live entertainment. Taste of Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Open set to kick off at Atlantic Station

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In the shadows of downtown Atlanta, some of the best tennis players in the world will get their shot at glory. Atlanta Open week has arrived and it’s sure to be a winner. The tournament runs July 23-31 at Atlantic Station and will feature stars like John Isner and Coco Gauff.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

ATLANTA EATS: Instagrammable brunch spots

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Get ready to snap a pic! Steak Shapiro stopped by Peachtree TV to talk about some of the most “instagrammable” brunch spots in Atlanta. Catch Atlanta Eats on Peachtree TV weekdays at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

16 artists finish 16 Atlanta murals in less than a week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - 16 murals in less than 7 days- that is the challenge for more than a dozen artists, spray painting more Atlanta art into the city’s blueprint. Despite Thursday storms, artists are outside, determined to finish their pieces by Saturday. One of the many powers of...
ATLANTA, GA
streetfoodblog.com

Finest Eating places on the Atlanta BeltLine

One in every of Atlanta’s most unusual inexperienced areas, the Atlanta BeltLine, has loads of locations to eat when it is advisable to take a break, irrespective of when you’re on the Eastside, Westside, Southside or Northside Path. Not solely will you discover outside eating on the Atlanta BeltLine but in addition loads of indoor eateries, good for ducking in throughout a rain bathe or cooling off throughout the summer time. From worldwide delicacies to breweries, walk-up home windows, meals halls and chef-driven American bites, you can see the most effective locations to eat on the Atlanta BeltLine with this eating information.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Braves to host Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians July 23

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Braves will hold their annual Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Night at Truist Park July 23. The EBCI will hold several demonstrations and performances around the park prior to the game. These include a performance by the Raven Rock Dancers on the Plaza Green and an on-field presentation featuring tribal royalty. Tribal representatives will also throw out the first pitch.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Zoo Atlanta’s Wild World Weekend set for July 30-31

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Zoo Atlanta will hold its annual Wild World Weekend July 30 and 31. The cultural heritage festival will take attendees on a world tour full of performances, demonstrations and much more. Each day will focus on different parts of the world. Saturday will take guests to...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Online fan group comes together to bond over baseball at Truist Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of unlikely friends came together Friday night at Truist Park. They met online bonding over their love for baseball. Now they’re taking that friendship to the ballpark, meeting up in person for the first time to watch a Braves game together. CBS46′s Allen...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Taste Around Town hits Alpharetta July 22-23

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Taste of Atlanta will bring its “Taste Around Town” project to Alpharetta’s Union Hill Park this weekend. Alpharetta restaurants will bring their best dishes for guests to sample. The Friday session runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the Saturday sessions are from noon to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Halcyon’s Got Talent scheduled for July 28

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Halycon’s Got Talent, the mixed-use village’s annual talent show, is scheduled for July 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The talent show features performers aged 10 to 18 and is held in conjunction with Galaxy Music & Arts Studio of Alpharetta. Attendance is...
ATLANTA, GA
bigrapidsnews.com

10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster researched filming locations in Atlanta and highlighted 10 places (addresses included) across the city from famous movies you can visit on a cinematic pilgrimage.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Professional dancer Patrice D’Evans Stops By CBS 46

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you’re looking to discover your inner self-confidence, professional dancer and relationship coach Patrice d’Evans believes she can help. She uses belly dancing to help women heal from domestic violence and “unlock their joy.”
ATLANTA, GA
Explore Atlanta

Buford Highway | Best Food in Atlanta, Georgia | International Restaurants Review

We visited the thriving southern city of Atlanta to discover what foods it had to offer. We visited Buford Highway and dined at Las Delicias de la Abuela, Sweet Hut, Quoc Huong, El Taco Veloz, Northern China Eatery, Yet Tuh, Mamak, and Matcha Cafe Maiko. It wasn't the glitz we were after. We knew that Anthony Bourdain asked famed southern chef Sean Brock, "What was the best thing about Atlanta?" And he quickly responded, “Buford Highway is pretty badass”. So, we headed to the eight-mile stretch of road that runs northeast from Atlanta to Doraville - a place where much of the world is well represented. It encompasses a c-note of international restaurants - many of which have gained high acclaim.
ATLANTA, GA

