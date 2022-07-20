Hundreds of community members searching for missing Crawford County woman

Related
Search continues one week later for missing Crawford County woman
Pennsylvania State Police are reporting the search for Candice Caffas will resume Saturday, July 23. Volunteers helping in the search are asked to meeting at Vernon Central Hose Company at 9 a.m. Saturday (Park vehicles in the gravel area). (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One week after a Crawford County woman with special needs went missing, crews and the […]
Sheriff’s office working on situation as 15 dogs reported chained in heat
SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a Facebook post from Sweet Buffalo, 15 dogs have allegedly been chained outside in the heat with no food or water in Chautauqua County. A representative from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office said the office is aware of the situation and has been working on it for a few […]
chautauquatoday.com
Portland Man Charged with DWAI-Drugs in Crash Involving Amish Buggy
Two people were injured in a crash between a car and an Amish buggy Friday evening in the Town of Chautauqua. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, Chautauqua County EMS and a number of area fire departments responded to the crash on Thayer Road at about 7:45 PM. On arrival, deputies and EMS crews located four victims in the buggy, with two of them transported by ambulance to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie for treatment. An investigation found that the driver of the car, 41-year-old Adam West of Portland, was allegedly under the influence of drugs and failed several field sobriety tests. West, who had a prior impaired driving conviction within the last 10 years, was charged with felony DWAI-drugs and failure to keep right. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Search for missing fishing boat captain ends as body recovered from Lake Erie
The search for a missing boat captain who fell into Lake Erie has ended just after more than two weeks. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, the body of 70-year-old Fred Forsythe Jr. has been recovered. The body of the Coudersport, Pennsylvania man was found in Evans, New York, about 50 miles from Ripley […]
Farrell man held in jail until robbery trial
FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The case against a man charged in a pair of robberies in Mercer County will now be heard in Common Pleas Court. Dustin Hilliard of Butler was arrested earlier this month in connection with the hold-up of a Rite Aid store in Farrell. State Police...
‘Items of interest’ sent for testing in Farrell dig
Authorities have been investigating the 45-year-old disappearance of Hubbard resident Billie Lynn Groff, who was last seen on July 4, 1977.
butlerradio.com
Man Charged For Running In Underwear In Grove City
An Elk County man is facing charges as a result of an incident at a Mercer County park earlier this week. According to Grove City Police, officers were dispatched to Memorial Park on Tuesday for a report of a male running around in his underwear using obscenities and spinning gravel while driving his vehicle.
erienewsnow.com
Body Of Missing Charter Boat Captain Recovered, Ending Lengthy Search
RIPLEY, NY – The body of a charter boat captain who fell into the waters of Lake Erie earlier this month have been recovered. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says 70-year-old Fred Forsythe Jr’s remains were located along the shore in the Town of Evans, New York, on Friday, just two weeks after he went missing.
Sheffield, PA Firefighters Helping Look For A Meadville Woman
Volunteer firefighters from the Warren County town of Sheffield traveled to the Crawford County town of Meadville today to help search for a missing woman from the town. Sheffield firefighters made their way to Meadville today to aid in the search... According to a post on the Sheffield Volunteer Fire...
Sheriff: Two injured in crash between car, horse & buggy
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were reportedly taken to an Erie, Pa. hospital after a vehicle crashed into a horse and buggy in the Town of Chautauqua around 7:45 p.m. Friday, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office. The vehicle, driven by Adam West of Portland, N.Y., was reportedly traveling north on Thayer Road […]
In case you missed it: Erie teen sentenced for two separate shootings
An Erie teenager has been sentenced in connection with two crimes that took place five months apart. Seventeen-year-old Jerico Beason, who was 16 at the time, is receiving a combined sentence of six to 12 years in prison. Beason is receiving five to 10 years for being convicted as the gunman in a shooting that […]
Crawford County woman still missing as search suspended for the day
Update: Just after 5:50 p.m. on July 20, police suspended the search for the day. A new search will begin on July 21 at 9 a.m. if Caffas is still not located. Multiple search agencies spent the day covering hundreds of acres while searching for a missing Crawford County woman. At the time of writing, […]
Man Charged with Arson After Fire Destroys Chautauqua County Home
An arson investigation is continuing in Chautauqua County, New York. Members of the New York State Police barracks in Jamestown were called to the scene of a house fire on Second Street in Kennedy, New York on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The Kennedy Fire Department (KFD) and other area fire...
Fire destroys Corry home on Route 6
Several fire companies responded to a two-alarm fire in Warren County overnight. The first calls went out just before midnight for a structure fire in the 40000 block of Route 6, in Columbus Township. According to reports from the scene, the home was fully involved when the first crews arrived. No one was believed to […]
explore venango
Intoxicated Oil City Woman Flees Scene After Causing Rollover Crash; Four Rushed to Hospital
VICTORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Four people were rushed to the hospital on Wednesday evening after an Oil City woman crashed into a vehicle traveling on State Route 8, causing it to roll over. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in at 5:59 p.m. on...
WFMJ.com
Crews from several departments battle structure fire in Wilmington Township
Firefighters from several departments were called out Friday morning to battle a structure fire in Wilmington Township, Lawrence County. A caller to 911 dispatch reported seeing smoke coming from the structure at the end of Shady Grove Lane just after 7:30 a.m. When the first firefighter arrived, flames had spread...
Cattaraugus County man arrested for arson
KENNEDY, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man has been charged with arson after a fire destroyed two homes Wednesday in Chautauqua County. First responders were called to the blaze Wednesday morning on 2nd Street in the Town of Kennedy. Kennedy Volunteer Fire Chief Keith Bean told 2 On Your Side...
Public cooperation plays key role in Millcreek drug bust
Millcreek Police said the public’s cooperation played a role in Wednesday’s drug raid in Springland Terrace. Erie Police said in some instances, cooperation from the community can make neighborhoods safer and can ultimately save lives. Millcreek Police arrested two suspects Wednesday after a drug bust in Springland Terrace. Authorities said members of the community reached […]
explore venango
Man Charged After His Young Children Were Allegedly Found Crossing Street Alone
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing two counts of child endangerment charges after his two minor children were allegedly found attempting to cross a street without supervision and with no clothes on. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges...
chautauquatoday.com
Randolph resident charged with arson following the blaze in Kennedy
A Randolph resident has been charged with arson in the 3rd degree after an investigation into Wednesday's massive fire that destroyed two homes on 2nd Street in Kennedy. The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation announced the arrest of 28-year-old Aubrey Baize after an investigation conducted by BCI and the Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team. Area interviews were done, and Baize was seen entering the house in question before the fire, according to investigators. Further investigative steps were taken, which resulted in the arrest of Baize Wednesday evening. Baize was processed at SP Jamestown and remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail to await arraignment. The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office assisted in the case, with the investigation continuing into the fire.
YourErie
