ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, PA

Hundreds of community members searching for missing Crawford County woman

By Fontaine Glenn
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

Comments / 4

Related
YourErie

Search continues one week later for missing Crawford County woman

Pennsylvania State Police are reporting the search for Candice Caffas will resume Saturday, July 23. Volunteers helping in the search are asked to meeting at Vernon Central Hose Company at 9 a.m. Saturday (Park vehicles in the gravel area). (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One week after a Crawford County woman with special needs went missing, crews and the […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Portland Man Charged with DWAI-Drugs in Crash Involving Amish Buggy

Two people were injured in a crash between a car and an Amish buggy Friday evening in the Town of Chautauqua. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, Chautauqua County EMS and a number of area fire departments responded to the crash on Thayer Road at about 7:45 PM. On arrival, deputies and EMS crews located four victims in the buggy, with two of them transported by ambulance to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie for treatment. An investigation found that the driver of the car, 41-year-old Adam West of Portland, was allegedly under the influence of drugs and failed several field sobriety tests. West, who had a prior impaired driving conviction within the last 10 years, was charged with felony DWAI-drugs and failure to keep right. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
PORTLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Mount Pleasant, PA
Meadville, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Meadville, PA
Crawford County, PA
Crime & Safety
WKBN

Farrell man held in jail until robbery trial

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The case against a man charged in a pair of robberies in Mercer County will now be heard in Common Pleas Court. Dustin Hilliard of Butler was arrested earlier this month in connection with the hold-up of a Rite Aid store in Farrell. State Police...
FARRELL, PA
butlerradio.com

Man Charged For Running In Underwear In Grove City

An Elk County man is facing charges as a result of an incident at a Mercer County park earlier this week. According to Grove City Police, officers were dispatched to Memorial Park on Tuesday for a report of a male running around in his underwear using obscenities and spinning gravel while driving his vehicle.
GROVE CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Body Of Missing Charter Boat Captain Recovered, Ending Lengthy Search

RIPLEY, NY – The body of a charter boat captain who fell into the waters of Lake Erie earlier this month have been recovered. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says 70-year-old Fred Forsythe Jr’s remains were located along the shore in the Town of Evans, New York, on Friday, just two weeks after he went missing.
RIPLEY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Volunteers#The Command Post#Hillandale Farms
WNAW

Sheffield, PA Firefighters Helping Look For A Meadville Woman

Volunteer firefighters from the Warren County town of Sheffield traveled to the Crawford County town of Meadville today to help search for a missing woman from the town. Sheffield firefighters made their way to Meadville today to aid in the search... According to a post on the Sheffield Volunteer Fire...
MEADVILLE, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Sheriff: Two injured in crash between car, horse & buggy

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were reportedly taken to an Erie, Pa. hospital after a vehicle crashed into a horse and buggy in the Town of Chautauqua around 7:45 p.m. Friday, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office. The vehicle, driven by Adam West of Portland, N.Y., was reportedly traveling north on Thayer Road […]
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
YourErie

In case you missed it: Erie teen sentenced for two separate shootings

An Erie teenager has been sentenced in connection with two crimes that took place five months apart. Seventeen-year-old Jerico Beason, who was 16 at the time, is receiving a combined sentence of six to 12 years in prison. Beason is receiving five to 10 years for being convicted as the gunman in a shooting that […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourErie

Fire destroys Corry home on Route 6

Several fire companies responded to a two-alarm fire in Warren County overnight. The first calls went out just before midnight for a structure fire in the 40000 block of Route 6, in Columbus Township. According to reports from the scene, the home was fully involved when the first crews arrived. No one was believed to […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
2 On Your Side

Cattaraugus County man arrested for arson

KENNEDY, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man has been charged with arson after a fire destroyed two homes Wednesday in Chautauqua County. First responders were called to the blaze Wednesday morning on 2nd Street in the Town of Kennedy. Kennedy Volunteer Fire Chief Keith Bean told 2 On Your Side...
YourErie

Public cooperation plays key role in Millcreek drug bust

Millcreek Police said the public’s cooperation played a role in Wednesday’s drug raid in Springland Terrace. Erie Police said in some instances, cooperation from the community can make neighborhoods safer and can ultimately save lives. Millcreek Police arrested two suspects Wednesday after a drug bust in Springland Terrace. Authorities said members of the community reached […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Randolph resident charged with arson following the blaze in Kennedy

A Randolph resident has been charged with arson in the 3rd degree after an investigation into Wednesday's massive fire that destroyed two homes on 2nd Street in Kennedy. The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation announced the arrest of 28-year-old Aubrey Baize after an investigation conducted by BCI and the Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team. Area interviews were done, and Baize was seen entering the house in question before the fire, according to investigators. Further investigative steps were taken, which resulted in the arrest of Baize Wednesday evening. Baize was processed at SP Jamestown and remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail to await arraignment. The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office assisted in the case, with the investigation continuing into the fire.
KENNEDY, NY
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy