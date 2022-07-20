ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

New restaurant Full Goods Diner to open at San Antonio's Pearl complex this fall

By Nina Rangel
San Antonio Current
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFull Goods Diner will open this fall at San Antonio's Pearl complex, bringing scratch-made, seasonally-driven fare to the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Helmed by San Antonio native and restaurateur Ryan Harms along with chef Patrick Jackson of brunch spot Paperboy in Austin, Full Goods Diner will serve breakfast...

www.sacurrent.com

