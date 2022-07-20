New restaurant Full Goods Diner to open at San Antonio's Pearl complex this fall

Comfort Café Fans Rejoice at the News of a New Location. Comfort Café’s owners confirmed this week that the rumors of a new location are true. The popular breakfast restaurant shared on social media that it will open a food truck at the Heigden House, a downtown wedding and event venue, hopefully by mid-August. The café whose operations support SerenityStar Recovery is known for its decadent French toast, crepes and sweet cream pancakes that come in flavors like cinnamon roll and peanut butter bacon. Its original San Antonio location on Bandera Road flooded last year and it has since been operating out of its second location at Los Patios. Fans on Facebook and Instagram were elated at the news of an expansion, with one saying that her driveway was available should the food truck ever need another place to park. At Lost Patios, it’s not unusual for regulars to wait a few hours for a table on weekend mornings.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO