Hatfield, PA

Hatfield Aquatic Center is one of many area pools where people can beat the heat

By MediaNews Group
Norristown Times Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the heat and the humidity. Temperatures locally are in the 90s this week, while the humidity raises...

www.timesherald.com

Hatfield, PA
Main Line Media News

Heat wave expected to ramp up; new advisories and warnings issued

Berks County is in a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Sunday with a couple of hot days ahead, but an end is in sight of a heat wave that began Tuesday and is forecast for an eight-day run. Meanwhile, the northern halves of Chester and Montgomery counties are also in...
morethanthecurve.com

Real Philly Deli Tour comes to Deli on 4th in Conshohocken

JL Jupiter, who reviews dishes from restaurants in the Philadelphia region, recently posted a video from his visit to Deli on 4th in Conshohocken that was part of Dietz & Watson’s Real Philly Deli Tour. During his stop in Conshy, Jupiter learned about the deli’s history and tried the...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
railfan.com

Reading & Northern to Run Doubleheader Steam on Aug. 13

PORT CLINTON, Pa. — For the first time in more than 30 years, Reading & Northern’s two steam locomotives will operate together on the front of an excursion train. This week, R&N announced that its upcoming Iron Horse Ramble on Aug. 13, from North Reading to Jim Thorpe, Pa., will feature newly restored 4-8-4 2102 and fan-favorite 4-6-2 425.
READING, PA
#Aquatic#Heat Index#Hatfield Aquatic Center
delawarevalleynews.com

Thanks To Three Hoodlums, City Pool Closed For Summer

Three individuals acting like hoodlums caused a city pool to close for the summer in Kensington, right in the middle of summer. The incident happened yesterday afternoon,about 4:25 PM. Workers at the McViegh Rec center located at D and Ontario Streets were trying to eject three females from the pool for unruly behavior. The females refused to get out of the pool and words were exchanged. The pool was then closed to everyone, in an effort to get the three out of the pool.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton restaurant to stay open after patio hit by vehicle

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - A bar and restaurant in North Hampton County is staying open after its patio was involved in an accident. The Gin Mill and Grille posted on Facebook saying the restaurant patio was hit Monday. The restaurant posted on Facebook saying “Unfortunately we will not have any patio...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
MONTCO.Today

Pottstown Smoothie Shop Has Patrons Going Bananas, But Its Big Draw Is the Owners’ Big Hearts

Smoothie Q, a Pottstown quick-serve restaurant, offers healthy blends and bowls; it also provides practical assistance to community members in need. Smoothie Q, a new quick-serve shop in Pottstown, is so committed to bananas’ nutritional and flavorful upsides it has based its entire menu on their use. John J. Moser peeled back the layers on this story for WFMZ. 69 News.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Go Kart haven tucked away in the hills of Berks County

A hidden gem in Berks County, the Oreville offers racing and family fun. Tucked away off of Old Topton Road, you'll find a hidden gem in the Pennsylvania racing community. Oreville is a Go Kart track for those just getting started to those who have years of experience behind the wheel.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Montgomery County declares Code Red Hot Weather Emergency

NORRISTOWN — The Montgomery County Commissioners, on the advice of the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety, have declared a “Code Red” Hot Weather Emergency for Montgomery County based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service. Code Red Hot Weather Health Warnings are issued...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Southeast region in a heat advisory until 8 tonight

The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a heat advisory for Berks County and the rest of southeastern Pennsylvania that starts at 11 a.m. and runs nine hours until 8 p.m. The heat with humidity is expected to result in heat index values from 100 to 103 degrees, the office...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Axios Philadelphia

4 great places to get soft pretzels in Philadelphia

There are plenty of places to get soft pretzels in Philadelphia, but these are four of our favorites for the salty treat. 1. Center City Pretzel Co.Why it stands out: Center City's soft pretzels are kosher and peanut and dairy free.Address: 816 Washington Ave.Hours: Monday-Friday 6-11am, Saturdays 6-10am. Photo courtesy of Center City Pretzel Co. 2. Rowhome CoffeeWhy it stands out: Rowhome serves soft pretzel sandwiches for breakfast and lunch.Pine Street location: 2536 Pine St., open Monday-Friday 7am-4:30pm, Saturday-Sunday 8am-4:30pm.Front Street location: 2152 North Front St., open Monday-Friday 7am-2:30pm, Saturday-Sunday 8am-3:30pm. Photo courtesy of Lauren Maiale/@largars_grubs3. Miller's TwistWhy it stands out: Located inside of Reading Terminal Market, Miller's is home to the "Philly Cheesesteak Pretzel."Address: 51 N. 12th St.Hours: Monday-Wednesday 8am-3:30pm, Thursday-Saturday 8am-5pm. 4. Pretzel WorkzWhy it stands out: Located in South Philly, Pretzel Workz serves soft pretzels with just about any meal you can imagine, from pepperoni pizza to jerk chicken and Cajun salmon fondue. Address: 1250 Point Breeze Ave.Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 1-10pm, Sunday 1-8pm. Photo courtesy of Pretzel Workz
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Kutztown's Main Street Inn bought by Folino Estate Winery owners

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Main Street Inn, long a stop for families visiting Kutztown University or on business or pleasure in Berks County, has new owners. And they want to add a touch of Italy. The eight-room Victorian bed and breakfast at 401 W. Main St. – in the heart of...
KUTZTOWN, PA

