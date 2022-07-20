Hatfield Aquatic Center is one of many area pools where people can beat the heat

Three individuals acting like hoodlums caused a city pool to close for the summer in Kensington, right in the middle of summer. The incident happened yesterday afternoon,about 4:25 PM. Workers at the McViegh Rec center located at D and Ontario Streets were trying to eject three females from the pool for unruly behavior. The females refused to get out of the pool and words were exchanged. The pool was then closed to everyone, in an effort to get the three out of the pool.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO