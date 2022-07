The NIL-era is in full effect and one day after teasing a big NIL team release, the Tennessee players just announced the launch of the “Knoxville NIL Club”. “Yeah, absolutely. Are you kidding me?" Heupel responded when asked if the existence of NIL was good for Tennessee at SEC Media Days. "The Power T is one of the strongest brands in all of college sports. It is that because of the passion and pageantry and fan base. All things I thought from the outside looking in, but now I have a great appreciate for now that I have been here for 18 months. The state. Vol Nation. Across the country. Absolutely it is a positive for Tennessee Football."

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO