Thibodaux, LA

Linda Olivier LeBoeuf

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinda Olivier LeBoeuf, 74, a native of Houma and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana died at 12:50 pm on Monday, July 18, 2022. A visitation will be held in her memory on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Thibodaux, LA from...

Glenn Swofford, Jr.

Glenn Swofford, Jr., age 82, passed away Tuesday July 19, 2022. He was a longtime resident of Houma, La. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation Thursday July 28, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of July 14-21

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of July 14-21: Brian Mackyon, 54, 35756 Coco Rd, Geismar was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Jennifer Jones, 38, 39389 Bayridge Dr, Prairieville was charged w/ Theft;. Ashley Messina, 42, 408 E Rome St, Gonzales was charged w/ Theft,...
Trey Billiot

Trey Wesley Billiot, 28, of Houma, passed away on July 11, 2022. A memorial will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park-Houma from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. He is survived by his Mother, Callie R. Billiot; Stepfather, Charles Brunet; Brothers, Pete Billiot,...
Patti Ann Rhodes

Patti Ann Rhodes, 73, a native of Navasota Texas and resident of Houma, passed away on July 19, 2022. Visitation will be held Monday, July 25, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park-Houma from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park-Houma, at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the St. Francis De Sales Cemetery No. 2.
Suzette Thomas

Suzette Thomas, 52, a native and lifelong resident of Houma, LA entered eternal rest on July 17, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Suzette has been an employee with Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government (TPCG) for 27 years. During her tenure of being a TPCG employee, she became the first African American Council Clerk. She had a passion for helping others and was actively involved in many professional and civic organizations. Some of her roles include United Way for South Louisiana Board of Directors Member, Democratic Party Executive Committe (DPEC) District 1 Representative, La Terre Federal Credit Union Supervisory Committe Member and Chairwoman, Organization of Parish Administrative Officials of Police Jury Association of Louisiana President, and a founding member of the Finding Our Roots Museum (first African American Research group in Terrebonne Parish).
Back to school selfies with Rouses Markets

Rouses Markets invites you to kick off the school year with back to school selfies! Stop by one of the Houma, Thibodaux, Morgan City, or Lockport locations on Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. to snap a photo of your scholar, and receive a free cookie from the bakery.
Judy Marie Cantwell

Judy Marie Cantwell, 69, passed away on July 16, 2022. She was born on October 4, 1953 and was a native and resident of Thibodaux. Judy is survived by her husband, Anthony Cantwell, Sr.; children, Diezi, Derrek and Chad Delcambre; mother-in-law, Patricia Hadaway; grandchildren, Devon, Jade, Alexander, Drake Delcambre and Jada Vicknair; great-grandaughter, Millie Anne Delcambre; stepchildren, Janet, Larry, Jr., Lisa, Arteleus, Gail and Donna. Judy is also survived by 23 step-grandchildren and numerous step-great-grandchildren and beloved friends, Deidre Reed, Felicity Mitchell and Monaca Sarvaunt.
Christopher “Chris” Luke

Christopher Paul “Chris” Luke, age 49, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022. Chris was a native of Houma and a longtime resident of Dularge. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Religious Service at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Justin Head will officiate the service and burial will take place at St. Eloi Catholic Church.
Houma EMS Academy celebrates seven graduates

The National EMS Academy hosted a graduation ceremony on Wednesday, welcoming seven new medical professionals amid a national paramedics shortage. Instructed by Stacy Kaizer and Langston Hayes, the program provides students with a positive learning experience by using a combination of classroom instruction and real-life simulation to create an exciting learning environment.
Ezekiel J’sai Harry

Ezekiel J’sai Harry, 2 years old, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. He is survived by his father, Trey Harry Sr.; siblings, Brooklyn Harry, Taylur Harry, Trey Harry Jr.; grandmother, Cynthia Harry; grandfather, Antoine Harry; aunts, Reshieka Weber, Sharnice Harry, and Aisha Jones; uncles, Javon Keller, Jordan Jones, and Kenan Keyes; and numerous cousins.
15 Best Things to Do in Houma (LA)

Deep in Bayou Country, surrounded by the sprawling waters of the Atchafalaya Basin and wetlands on the Gulf of Mexico, Houma is a city that resembles few in the United States. A whole system of bayous and canals converges at Houma, creating a tangle of busy waterways in the center of the city.
Ghosts of Morgan City Season 2: Launch Date and Update

‘Ghosts of Morgan City’ is a spooky documentary that follows a crew of paranormal investigators as they investigate possible hauntings in Morgan City, Louisiana. Its launch was confirmed in May 2019 via an official announcement by Travel Channel as a sequel to ‘Ghosts Of Shepherdstown.’ Mark Kadin, Will Ehbrecht, Tucia Lyman, and Elaine White executive produce for MAK Pictures.
Ashley Furniture celebrates reopening with ribbon cutting and $10K donation to BCF

As the one year anniversary of Hurricane Ida approaches, many businesses across the Bayou Region are still recovering and rebuilding after receiving severe damages. After months of repairs, Houma’s Ashley Furniture Store is excited to announce it will open its doors for business, as well help locals to furnish their homes post storm.
Wilbert “Gunsmoke” Brown, Sr.

Wilbert “Gunsmoke” Brown Sr., 84, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana was born on January 3, 1938 and passed away on July 13, 2022. A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, July 22, 2022 at New Morning Star Baptist Church in Labadieville, Louisiana, from 9:00am until the Religious Service at 11:00am . The burial will follow in New Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family, community, colleagues remember Honorable Pegram Mire

ASECENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Former Ascension Parish District Judge Pegram Mire leaves behind a major impact on the community and his family. For one man, Pegram Mire, making it count by serving others, that’s how he chose to spend his life. “If you didn’t know him, it was a shame,” said former Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley.
Church in Livingston to give away backpacks, school supplies

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Satsuma Baptist Church will give away school supplies Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Livingston Parish students can also see the STEAM Express when they receive a free backpack with the school supplies inside. Proof of residency is required in order for a student to receive a backpack.
LOFT 18 to bring food, drink and interactive golf to Mandeville

LOFT 18, a sports bar, restaurant and lounge with interactive golf simulators, has broken ground on a new location in Mandeville. Located at the corner of St. Ann Drive and the North Causeway Boulevard Frontage Road, the golf-themed establishment will be Loft 18’s third location. The first opened in Metairie in 2017 and a second site opened in Houston in 2019.
