Linda Olivier LeBoeuf

Suzette Thomas, 52, a native and lifelong resident of Houma, LA entered eternal rest on July 17, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Suzette has been an employee with Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government (TPCG) for 27 years. During her tenure of being a TPCG employee, she became the first African American Council Clerk. She had a passion for helping others and was actively involved in many professional and civic organizations. Some of her roles include United Way for South Louisiana Board of Directors Member, Democratic Party Executive Committe (DPEC) District 1 Representative, La Terre Federal Credit Union Supervisory Committe Member and Chairwoman, Organization of Parish Administrative Officials of Police Jury Association of Louisiana President, and a founding member of the Finding Our Roots Museum (first African American Research group in Terrebonne Parish).

HOUMA, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO