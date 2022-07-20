ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

CFD Old West Museum Announces Country Dance Lessons with David Uriquidez

Bring your boots down to the Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum for some Country Dancing with David Uriquidez. Be the star of the country bar with the hottest...

capcity.news

(PHOTOS) Frontier Days: Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett and John Morgan kick off ‘Frontier Nights’ concerts

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The night concerts are always a favorite at Cheyenne Frontier Days, and the opening acts of 2022 didn’t disappoint. Grammy-nominated country superstar Jason Aldean — along with supporting acts Gabby Barrett and John Morgan — rocked the Frontier Nights stage Friday night as part of the first of the 10-day festival’s seven shows this year.
capcity.news

Frontier Days: Volunteer ‘family’ teams together behind the scenes to bring ‘Daddy of ’em All’ to life

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The “Daddy of ’em All” isn’t made possible because of the work of just one person. Though Cheyenne Frontier Days is what Wyoming’s capital city is most known for, becoming ingrained in the city’s culture through over a century of celebrating everything Western, it doesn’t just spring up out of the ground naturally.
99.9 The Point

Fun Events You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend

Cheyenne Frontier Days kicks off Friday, July 22nd and goes for 10 fun packed days. Touted as the "World's Largest Outdoor Rodeo and Western Celebration." We are all so excited to be a part of the celebration which includes, concerts like Nelly on the 28th, rodeos, parades, pancake breakfasts and more! So many people travel to Cheyenne for this amazing event and it's because it's full of fun and not to mention good food!
KKTV

What to know about Cheyenne Frontier Days 2022

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - It’s time to dust off your cowboy boots and hats, the 126th Cheyenne Frontier Days opens Friday, July 22nd. The 10-day-long western spectacle began as a cowboy roundup in 1897, featuring bronco busting contests, steer roping, and pony races. The rodeo expanded over the years and more affiliated events have been added. Today, organizers say it’s one of the most authentic and largest rodeo events in the world, drawing tens of thousands of tourists and athletes to Cheyenne.
Laramie Live

Laramie Wine Bar Closes, Looks For New Owners

This is a bit of a surprise, billed as Laramie's only "Wine, cocktail, and tapas bar" Cask 307 has closed its doors and is currently looking for a new buyer to take over its business. Cask 307 really was/is a one-of-a-kind type of business in Laramie and it's a shame...
capcity.news

Creative Compass Gifts to open new location at Frontier Mall with scheduled Friday opening

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cassie and Chance Pennock have learned plenty about the tricks of the retail trade in the little over a year that they’ve ran Creative Compass Gifts. But above nearly everything else, the duo has found that location and foot traffic are especially important factors. So when the gift and party store’s previous spot off of Logan Avenue wasn’t cutting it, they shopped around for new digs to post up at.
capcity.news

City announces trash pick-up schedule for Cheyenne Day

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne has announced its trash, recycle and compost pick-up schedule in observance of Cheyenne Day, Wednesday, July 27. Scheduled trash, compost and recycle pick-ups will operate as normal for the day. Residents are asked to have trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
capcity.news

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (7/22/22)

NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. This past weekend was amazing for Judy and me! I may not have said it before, but I really want to be a grandpa. My youngest son Jac and his wife Whitney are pregnant with our first grandchild, and we had an amazing baby shower at our beautiful Botanic Gardens last Sunday. It is fun to see your kids grow up into adults you can be proud of, and then watch them become a parent — it’s beyond words. Hosting our very first baby shower was the perfect time to get family and friends together to celebrate this huge event in our lives and to provide the parents-to-be with provisions for what is to come. Did I mention the gardens were beautiful?
KGAB AM 650

Does Wyoming Have the Only City Called “Laramie”?

Wyoming sure does have some uniquely named towns. We have our Meeteetse, Kemmerer, Sundance, and Bairoil - all pretty unique names. But thinking about the Cowboy State's interestingly named towns had me wondering: is Laramie a uniquely named place? How many other cities in the country share our city's name?
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Meet Your Candidates: Wyoming’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - We reached out to all candidates filing for Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Below are the candidates running who responded to our request. The information below is written by the candidates and unedited by Wyoming News Now. REPUBLICAN PRIMARY CANDIDATES. NAME: Megan Degenfelder.
