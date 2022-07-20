CFD Old West Museum Announces Country Dance Lessons with David Uriquidez

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - It’s time to dust off your cowboy boots and hats, the 126th Cheyenne Frontier Days opens Friday, July 22nd. The 10-day-long western spectacle began as a cowboy roundup in 1897, featuring bronco busting contests, steer roping, and pony races. The rodeo expanded over the years and more affiliated events have been added. Today, organizers say it’s one of the most authentic and largest rodeo events in the world, drawing tens of thousands of tourists and athletes to Cheyenne.
