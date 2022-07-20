ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Helen Mirren To Reprise Role as Magdalene ‘Queenie’ Shaw in New ‘Fast and Furious 10,’ Set Photos Reveal

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nhYHk_0gmKM1O900

We have our first look at pics from the set of Fast and Furious 10, which confirms Helen Mirren’s return as Queenie. Mirren made her debut in the franchise in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious. She returned for more when she reprised her role in Hobbs & Shaw and last year’s F9.

Currently, production is underway for the franchise’s next chapter, with filmmaker Louis Leterrier coming in as director. The 10th installment, officially dubbed Fast X, will serve as the first movie in a two-part finale to the street racing universe.

Fast & Furious 10 will also see the returns of original cast members Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang. In addition, fans will also see some new cast additions join the family. Brie Larson will make her Fast debut as an undisclosed character, Rita Moreno as Dominic Toretto’s grandma, and Jason Momoa as a villain.

However, specific details regarding the plot of Fast X are being kept hidden. However, it seems the main plot will follow the return of Charlize Theron as villain Cipher.

According to new set photos, it looks like Mirren will also be returning as Magdalene “Queenie” Shaw in Fast & Furious 10. You can see Mirren working alongside Diesel at the Castel Sant’Angelo in Rome in the pics. The snaps show Mirren and Diesel’s Dom sharing a friendly hug.

While fans expected much of the previous Fast & Furious family to return, we weren’t sure if Mirren’s Queenie would make a comeback. Knowing that Mirren will return as Queenie, it’s a safe bet that her character will play a prominent role in the next chapter of the Fast franchise.

New pics confirm Helen Mirren’s return to Fast and Furious franchsie

Despite acting as mother to two of Fast & Furious‘ biggest villains, Mirren only had a minor role in last year’s film, Fast 9.

Later, Dom (Vin Diesel) sought her out for help in tracking down his brother Jakob (John Cena.) Now, after looking at the new Fast X set photos, it seems like he will again be turning to Queenie for help.

In the past, Mirren and Diesel have been open about their affection for one another, so their reunion is heartwarming for fans.

So far, it looks like Fast & Furious 10 is curating an all-star cast of returning actors and interesting new players. With the movie being the first in a two-part finale, fans can assume that Fast X will be an emotional roller coaster.

Mayne Queenie’s return in the film suggests that we’ll see references to her sons, Owen (Luke Evans) and Deckard (Jason Statham). As for Statham, the film showed him in the post-credits scene for F9, so maybe he’ll make his way into the Fast & Furious 10 cast.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Fast X’ Star Brie Larson Celebrates Vin Diesel’s Birthday With Behind-the-Scenes Photo

While enjoying a much-needed break on the set of “Fast X,” Brie Larson celebrates co-star Vin Diesel’s birthday with a behind-the-scene snapshot. On Monday (July 18th), the “Fast X” star took to her Instagram to share the pic while celebrating her co-star’s 55th birthday. “I little family for your timeline,” the actress captioned the post. “Happy Birthday, [Vin Diesel].”
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘1923’ Stars Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren Salaries Revealed

Taylor Sheridan is banking on the biggest stars in Hollywood for his next Yellowstone prequel, 1923, and it’s costing a pretty penny. Booking Harrison Ford as the lead for your next television project is no cheap feat, literally. A new report from Variety reportedly reveals his salary for Sheridan’s 1923 epic, and it’s as massive as you’d expect.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Fast and Furious 10 set photos show Helen Mirren’s return

The upcoming instalment to the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X, is set to introduce a ton of new blood to the IP, with the likes of Jason Momoa and Brie Larson being a few of the fresh additions. However, some familiar faces are also set to return for the action movie, one of which being acclaimed actor Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw – better known as Queenie.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Leterrier
Person
Jordana Brewster
Person
Sung Kang
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Nathalie Emmanuel
Person
Brie Larson
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Luke Evans
Person
Jason Statham
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Michelle Rodriguez
Person
Jason Momoa
thedigitalfix.com

Vin Diesel’s Fast 10 pay cheque revealed

You can’t put a price on family… unless that price is millions of dollars, apparently. In a new report by Variety, it was revealed that Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise, is being paid a whopping $20 million to star in the upcoming action movie sequel.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Danielle Colby Has One Discomforting Obsession

Danielle Colby is best known for American Pickers. The long-running reality TV series on History Channel sees her dig through people’s basements, junkyards, barns, and garages in a never-ending treasure hunt for antique gold. Nicknamed the Queen of Rust, Colby has been featured on the show since it debut in 2010. She’s long been a favorite personality for fans of the show.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Furious 10#Film Star#Fast And Furious 10#Hobbs Shaw#F9#Diesel
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Says He Got ‘Screwed’ by the Show, Was Setup to Lose

More than 15 years after Jordin Sparks won season 6 of “American Idol,” runner-up Blake Lewis is finally sharing his thoughts about coming in at second place. Prior to the 20th Anniversary celebration for “American Idol,” Lewis recalled feeling like he was screwed as soon as he heard the final song he had to sing for the show’s season 6. He told Insider that both he and Sparks had to sing the same song on the finale that was chosen as part of the show’s first national songwriting contest. Upon hearing “This Is My Now” for the first time, Lewis admitted he felt like it was written for Sparks.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Says She’d ‘Rather Kill a Dude’ Than Sing About How Much She Loves Him

During a recent podcast appearance, country star Carrie Underwood amusingly explained why she’d rather sing about killing her man than loving him. Fans of the country singer who know her career well will realize there aren’t many overly mushy love songs in her catalog. She leans towards the vengeful side of things when it comes to relationship-based tracks. For example, “Before He Cheats,” one of her biggest hits from 2005.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Alum Frank Fritz Reportedly ‘Fixes Up’ Antique Store After Receiving Harsh Reviews

Getting back into the swing of things in life has been important to former American Pickers star Frank Fritz and he’s been busy. Mainly, a big chunk of his focus has been on his Illinois-based antique store. It’s called Frank Fritz Finds. Yes, Fritz also has been dealing with some harsh reviews left on Google. Reportedly, though, he had been working on fixing up the shop. According to The Sun, some earlier reviews said that the store had “cheap” items and also dealt with “disorganization.”
ECONOMY
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Says It’s the Summer of Booty

Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Chuck Norris’ Grandson Says He’s Afraid To Tell Grandpa He Got Kicked Off Reality Show for Cheating

Chuck Norris is famous for two things: acting and kicking ass. Best known for his work on Walker, Texas Ranger, the TV star is also famous as a mixed martial artist. In fact, he actually taught karate to classic TV‘s Little House on the Prairie star Michael Landon as well as Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife Priscilla Presley. Overall, both his career in karate and acting are intimidating. But now, after his grandson Maxwell got fired from a brand new reality show, the younger Norris is right to be afraid to tell his grandfather.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

511K+
Followers
55K+
Post
189M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy