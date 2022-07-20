Helen Mirren To Reprise Role as Magdalene ‘Queenie’ Shaw in New ‘Fast and Furious 10,’ Set Photos Reveal

We have our first look at pics from the set of Fast and Furious 10, which confirms Helen Mirren’s return as Queenie. Mirren made her debut in the franchise in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious. She returned for more when she reprised her role in Hobbs & Shaw and last year’s F9.

Currently, production is underway for the franchise’s next chapter, with filmmaker Louis Leterrier coming in as director. The 10th installment, officially dubbed Fast X, will serve as the first movie in a two-part finale to the street racing universe.

Fast & Furious 10 will also see the returns of original cast members Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang. In addition, fans will also see some new cast additions join the family. Brie Larson will make her Fast debut as an undisclosed character, Rita Moreno as Dominic Toretto’s grandma, and Jason Momoa as a villain.

However, specific details regarding the plot of Fast X are being kept hidden. However, it seems the main plot will follow the return of Charlize Theron as villain Cipher.

According to new set photos, it looks like Mirren will also be returning as Magdalene “Queenie” Shaw in Fast & Furious 10. You can see Mirren working alongside Diesel at the Castel Sant’Angelo in Rome in the pics. The snaps show Mirren and Diesel’s Dom sharing a friendly hug.

While fans expected much of the previous Fast & Furious family to return, we weren’t sure if Mirren’s Queenie would make a comeback. Knowing that Mirren will return as Queenie, it’s a safe bet that her character will play a prominent role in the next chapter of the Fast franchise.

New pics confirm Helen Mirren’s return to Fast and Furious franchsie

Despite acting as mother to two of Fast & Furious‘ biggest villains, Mirren only had a minor role in last year’s film, Fast 9.

Later, Dom (Vin Diesel) sought her out for help in tracking down his brother Jakob (John Cena.) Now, after looking at the new Fast X set photos, it seems like he will again be turning to Queenie for help.

In the past, Mirren and Diesel have been open about their affection for one another, so their reunion is heartwarming for fans.

So far, it looks like Fast & Furious 10 is curating an all-star cast of returning actors and interesting new players. With the movie being the first in a two-part finale, fans can assume that Fast X will be an emotional roller coaster.

Mayne Queenie’s return in the film suggests that we’ll see references to her sons, Owen (Luke Evans) and Deckard (Jason Statham). As for Statham, the film showed him in the post-credits scene for F9, so maybe he’ll make his way into the Fast & Furious 10 cast.