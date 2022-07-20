ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman shoots man in the back of head over his ‘alleged infidelity,’ Missouri cops say

By Kaitlyn Alanis
 3 days ago
The man was sitting down in her apartment’s kitchen area when he was killed, police said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man and woman were recently arguing over his “alleged infidelity” when Missouri officials say he made a “veiled threat” toward the woman.

That’s when 20-year-old Jaylon Dennis stepped out of the St. Louis apartment for a walk around the parking lot, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

When Dennis returned, authorities say she went to her bedroom, got a semiautomatic handgun and walked to where the 29-year-old man was sitting in the “kitchen area.”

She then shot her boyfriend twice in the back of his head over cheating, KSDK reported.

Police were called to the domestic shooting at about 7:45 p.m. local time Monday, July 18.

The man was pronounced dead at Dennis’ apartment.

Dennis admitted to shooting him when questioned by authorities, according to the probable cause statement.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants against Dennis on July 19. She has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

She is being held on a $500,000 cash only, no 10% bond as the investigation is ongoing.

Guest
3d ago

Women need to understand that if he’s dishonest, move on, you’re not missing out on anything with him. There’s plenty of other men who will treat you right, he’s not your only opinion. In a hot headed split decision she ruined her life and his, very sad outcome.

Debbie
3d ago

Well. I guess she’s going to be happy she’s gonna be sitting in prison for the rest of her life domestic abuse is really coming out so if that’s true I’m sorry that happened to her however she could’ve did it differently Maybe wait till the next time he put his hands on her then shot him in self-defense 😐😐😐

try to understand
3d ago

i never understood this. if he doesn't want you, the move on. she just gave up her whole life over a man that didn't even want her

