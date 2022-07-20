Thief steals 500 gallons of gas in Lancaster County

UPPER MORELAND TWP, PA — The Upper Moreland Township Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred on July 19, 2022. The pictured suspects arrived in a white sedan and began to cut fourteen catalytic converters from seven large Isuzu work trucks, resulting in a financial loss of over $40,000. The first suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, 25-30 years old, wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. The second suspect is described as a black male, 20-25 years old, wearing a black shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

UPPER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO