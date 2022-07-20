ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Thief steals 500 gallons of gas in Lancaster County

By George Stockburger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are looking for someone who stole 500 gallons of gas. The West Lampeter Township Police Department says the fuel theft...

Jason Voorhees
3d ago

where can i locate this men i would give him atleast $3.50 a gallon for some of that gas.

