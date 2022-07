Hear me out. I've been thinking about this for a while. When categorizing cities, where does Buffalo fit? Are we a New England city? What about an East Coast city? A North East city? Having lived in Tallahassee, Florida, I've been here before. Tallahassee is basically considered South Georgia, even though it's in Florida. It is so different geographically and even culturally from Miami. They remind me of Buffalo and New York City. The comparison isn't exactly the same, but there are similarities. Let me break down why Buffalo should be a part of the midwest (which ironically is not in the middle of America, nor is it located in the western half of the country).

