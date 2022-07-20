BJ Ojulari reveals the impact his brother, Azeez, has had on him

John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari has become a leader entering his junior season, and he has plenty of advice coming from his brother, Azeez, who currently plays for the New York Giants in the NFL. Being the younger brother of a professional athlete, Ojulari is following in those footsteps as one of the top prospects in the upcoming draft class.

During SEC Media Days, BJ Ojulari revealed how helpful it can be as a college football player with dreams of making the NFL to have an older brother like Azeez to consult.

“He’s given me so much advice,” said Ojulari. “especially just going through all this as well. You know, him making it to the league. So anything I have, or any questions I have for him, he’s a great mentor for me. I can’t pinpoint one thing, one certain thing, but he definitely has great tips to pass from his game to me.”

Azeez Ojulari made a big name for himself while at Georgia, finishing his three-year career with 68 tackles and 15 sacks. After being selected No. 50 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, he got off to a red-hot start with 49 tackles and eight sacks for the Giants.

BJ Ojulari looks to carve a similar path for himself as a projected first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft entering the scouting cycle. Over his first two seasons at LSU, he has 70 tackles with 17 sacks.

BJ Ojulari on Brian Kelly

When LSU agreed to part ways with Ed Orgeron following the 2021 season, it left many players with questions about the future. Star defensive end BJ Ojulari watched with anticipation like many of his teammates as Brian Kelly took the reins and built his new roster.

During SEC media day, Brian Kelly selected BJ Ojulari as one of the player representatives who spoke about the transition and future outlook of the LSU program. He spoke at length about the past few months.

“When I heard, I think it was just off social media,” said Ojulari. “For a long time, everybody just had their guy in mind, had who they wanted to be the head coach. So Brian Kelly was really a shock to everybody. Nobody was really expecting him, but I trust Mr. Scott Woodward, our athletic director, and he believes coach Kelly can get the job done. So as a player, I’ve just got to follow that plan.”