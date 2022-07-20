ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

TreVeyon Henderson named to Doak Walker Award preseason watch list

By Spencer Holbrook about 6 hours
 3 days ago
TreVeyon Henderson is on the Doak Walker watch list. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

COLUMBUS — TreVeyon Henderson is in position to break a drought that has lasted nearly 30 years at Ohio State.

Henderson took the first step toward capturing the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the country’s top running back, on Wednesday, earning a spot on the preseason watch list for the prestigious award.

A Buckeyes running back hasn’t won the Doak Walker Award since Eddie George won it in 1995. George is the only Ohio State tailback to win the honor.

TreVeyon Henderson Henderson has previously been listed on preseason watch lists and All-American teams. He made the watch list for the Maxwell Award on Monday, which is given annually to the top player in all of college football.

Henderson was a star as a true freshman, rushing for 1,248 yards on just 183 carries last year. And he is only getting better.

“Overall, I had a great season,” Henderson said. “But I’m just very hard on myself. Always think I can do more. I felt like last year, I could do more.”

He has gotten better this offseason, and the expectations keep growing. Henderson is already being discussed as a contender for the Doak Walker Award — with a chance to end a major Ohio State drought.

Buckeyes on preseason watch lists, All-American teams

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, top wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Henderson were all named to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is given annually to the top player in all of college football on Monday.

Stroud, the Buckeyes second-year starting quarterback, was among 35 quarterbacks named to the Davey O’Brien Award watch list, and he is among the preseason favorites to win the award. That watch list came out Tuesday.

TreVeyon Henderson and Smith-Njigba were both named preseason first-team All-Americans by the Walter Camp Football Foundation. Another pair of Buckeyes, tackle Dawand Jones and kicker Noah Ruggles, were second-team selections. That list came out at the beginning of July.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud was not on that list. He was beat out by Alabama’s Bryce Young and USC’s Caleb Williams for the two quarterback spots.

