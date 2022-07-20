ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Takeaways: Arkansas' Sam Pittman at SEC Media Days

By Ellie Oldham about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12MreY_0gmKGcPZ00
(Greg Pickel/BWI)

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman kicked off day three of SEC Media Days on Wednesday morning. Coach Pittman is entering his third year as head coach this season.

Coach Pittman’s Opening Remarks

“So glad to be here, glad to be among you all this morning. I want to thank Greg Sankey, certainly the best commissioner in all of college football and the most knowledgeable… We brought KJ Jefferson today, Bumper Pool and Jalen Catalon. I told the team yesterday that if it was up to me, I would’ve brought the whole damn team. However, we’re only allowed to bring three and we’re represented well… I’m excited for you all to meet those three kids. They’re going to represent the University of Arkansas in a fine, fine matter.”

“We’d like our program to reflect our state, the great state of Arkansas: loyal, tough, hard working. One of our goals every year is to make the state of Arkansas proud of the football team. In my office is a sign that says, ‘You’re not coming to play for the school of Arkansas, you’re coming to play for the state of Arkansas’ and it’s true to the core.”

Thoughts on this year’s team

When asked if he is comfortable saying “Arkansas has arrived”:

“No. No, no, no. Arkansas is just trying to compete. We’re trying to get better and fight hard and work hard. We’re the underdog and we like it that way. No, no, no. We will compete, we will do that. Roll that out there and let’s play ball.”

When asked to express his emotions towards his new recognition from success:

“I said when I got the head coaching job, the only decisions I would make would not concern public opinions. If we win, we win as a group. If we lose, then I get fired. Obviously, you can’t live in a cave and not hear what people say about you, but if that’s the only driving force you have, you’re going to lose. If that’s the only diving force to being good, you’re going to lose. So if we can keep our core values of ‘let’s go out work people’ and ‘let’s go out tough people’ and ‘let’s be the hardest playing team in football.’ That’s the goal and the expectation. Everyone has a mouth and has an opinion. Some of the opinions are worthy and some aren’t.”

Thoughts on Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC

Coach Pittman on the idea of Texas and OU becoming permanent rivals:

“It was fun playing Texas last year. Obviously, it was one year. We had a nice game against them. I have a lot of respect for Sarkisian and the Longhorns. Oklahoma would be another rival. That would be pretty cool, to be honest with you. If we could play Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, that would be really neat. I’m not the schedule maker, I’m just the football coach, but that would be a really cool deal going into the state of Oklahoma.”

Coach Pittman’s message to the incoming fans:

“We love you Texas and Oklahoma. We can’t wait for you to come over. We’ve got a great place. I don’t know what to tell them. I mean, when I was a kid, I rooted for the Sooners… they’re a storied football program. We’re having recruiting battles with them right now. Thank the Lord, because, before, we couldn’t get in the door. We’re also having recruiting battles with Texas. I’m not telling you we’re whipping them or anything like that. I’m telling you we’re in the conversation. It’s so close and you have two storied programs there, but I would tell them what they already know: it’s a hell of a league and it’s about big people and fast people. It’s not any different than the Big-12, but you better have some depth. Those guys are great coaches over there and they know that.”

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart will continue day three of SEC Media Days. Stay tuned for more updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5newsonline.com

Brady Slavens returning to Arkansas for another season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One key Razorback is returning to Fayetteville for one more season at Baum-Walker Stadium. Utility man Brady Slavens announced Friday via Twitter that he will be coming back to Arkansas for one last season with the Razorbacks. Slavens made the announcement saying: "There's no place I'd...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Five Talented Underclassmen at QB in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — The state is loaded with young, talented quarterbacks who may or may not start this fall, but are already pulling in offers from the colleges. A state once known for producing running backs in large numbers now is doing the same in quarterbacks. Here’s a look at five quarterbacks who are underclassmen, in no particular order, who are already pulling in offers and certainly on verge of adding to them.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasfight.com

Locked in: Jefferson and teammates believe 2022 could be special season

Arkansas quarterback, KJ Jefferson met with the media on Wednesday at SEC Media Days in Atlanta, (GA.). Jefferson is a hot commodity around the college football world right now. Many believe him to be a darkhorse contender for the Heisman Trophy while also leading his team to not only and SEC title but a berth in the College Football Playoff, too.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
63K+
Followers
59K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy