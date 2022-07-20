Takeaways: Arkansas' Sam Pittman at SEC Media Days

(Greg Pickel/BWI)

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman kicked off day three of SEC Media Days on Wednesday morning. Coach Pittman is entering his third year as head coach this season.

Coach Pittman’s Opening Remarks

“So glad to be here, glad to be among you all this morning. I want to thank Greg Sankey, certainly the best commissioner in all of college football and the most knowledgeable… We brought KJ Jefferson today, Bumper Pool and Jalen Catalon. I told the team yesterday that if it was up to me, I would’ve brought the whole damn team. However, we’re only allowed to bring three and we’re represented well… I’m excited for you all to meet those three kids. They’re going to represent the University of Arkansas in a fine, fine matter.”

“We’d like our program to reflect our state, the great state of Arkansas: loyal, tough, hard working. One of our goals every year is to make the state of Arkansas proud of the football team. In my office is a sign that says, ‘You’re not coming to play for the school of Arkansas, you’re coming to play for the state of Arkansas’ and it’s true to the core.”

Thoughts on this year’s team

When asked if he is comfortable saying “Arkansas has arrived”:

“No. No, no, no. Arkansas is just trying to compete. We’re trying to get better and fight hard and work hard. We’re the underdog and we like it that way. No, no, no. We will compete, we will do that. Roll that out there and let’s play ball.”

When asked to express his emotions towards his new recognition from success:

“I said when I got the head coaching job, the only decisions I would make would not concern public opinions. If we win, we win as a group. If we lose, then I get fired. Obviously, you can’t live in a cave and not hear what people say about you, but if that’s the only driving force you have, you’re going to lose. If that’s the only diving force to being good, you’re going to lose. So if we can keep our core values of ‘let’s go out work people’ and ‘let’s go out tough people’ and ‘let’s be the hardest playing team in football.’ That’s the goal and the expectation. Everyone has a mouth and has an opinion. Some of the opinions are worthy and some aren’t.”

Thoughts on Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC

Coach Pittman on the idea of Texas and OU becoming permanent rivals:

“It was fun playing Texas last year. Obviously, it was one year. We had a nice game against them. I have a lot of respect for Sarkisian and the Longhorns. Oklahoma would be another rival. That would be pretty cool, to be honest with you. If we could play Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, that would be really neat. I’m not the schedule maker, I’m just the football coach, but that would be a really cool deal going into the state of Oklahoma.”

Coach Pittman’s message to the incoming fans:

“We love you Texas and Oklahoma. We can’t wait for you to come over. We’ve got a great place. I don’t know what to tell them. I mean, when I was a kid, I rooted for the Sooners… they’re a storied football program. We’re having recruiting battles with them right now. Thank the Lord, because, before, we couldn’t get in the door. We’re also having recruiting battles with Texas. I’m not telling you we’re whipping them or anything like that. I’m telling you we’re in the conversation. It’s so close and you have two storied programs there, but I would tell them what they already know: it’s a hell of a league and it’s about big people and fast people. It’s not any different than the Big-12, but you better have some depth. Those guys are great coaches over there and they know that.”

