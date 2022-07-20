ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IT Today: Bijan Robinson is having fun in his Lamborghini

By Joe Cook about 6 hours
Bijan Robinson (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

Welcome to Inside Texas Today! On weekdays, Inside Texas Today will provide the latest on Texas Longhorns sports from around the Forty Acres. This morning, what Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and running back Bijan Robinson said about Robinson’s NIL deal with Lamborghini Austin at Big 12 Media Days.

Here’s the Wednesday, July 20, 2022 edition.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is one of the most recognizable names and faces in college athletics. Robinson’s stardom on the field has helped him reap plenty of benefits off the field in the new era of Name, Image, and Likeness.

One place he’s seen an improvement? His garage.

Robinson announced a partnership with Lamborghini Austin in late May. Lamborghini Austin’s marketing director Jeremy Jaramillo and part owner Bruce Knox told On3’s Pete Nakos the deal came not because they wanted to be involved with the Longhorn football program, but because they wanted to be associated with excellence.

“Right now, we just want to have our brand associated with Bijan’s brand because it’s brand exposure for both parties,” Jaramillo said in May. “He wants to exude excellence on the field. That’s what Lamborghini’s brand is associated with: exuding excellence and top-notch standards. That’s really what we’re looking at the biggest piece of this partnership is between us.”

But who said excellence couldn’t be enjoyable?

“I’m driving it right now,” Robinson said at Big 12 Media Days. “It’s been really fun, a new experience. I love the guys that are there at Lambo. Jeremy, Bruce, they’ve been great.”

Robinson, who described himself as being “not that much of a flashy guy,” said he’ll get some oohs and ahhs while driving his Lambo around Austin. He’ll see people look into the car to see if it’s really him, and will respond in kind with a just as excited look.

“It’s cool to drive it around the city and see everybody,” Robinson said.

What about his head coach, Steve Sarkisian? For someone who lives by a mantra of “All Gas, No Brakes,” does he have an affinity for the Italian supercar his back drives around town? Has he ridden in it yet?

“Those are fast cars, and I know Bijan is a very conscientious young man, but if I’m going to get in the Lamborghini with him, hopefully I’m the one driving,” Sarkisian said at Big 12 Media Day.

The deal with Lamborghini Austin is one of many Robinson has lined up, but none may be more recognizable. In the new era of NIL, he’s enjoying one of the many benefits. Could he share those benefits with others?

“I would be an Uber driver just for a day to see people’s reactions,” Robinson said.

Robinson is the No. 13 player in On3’s NIL 100 and the No. 8 player in On3’s College Football NIL Rank. He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $1.2 million.

The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets the standard market NIL value for high school and college-level athletes. A proprietary algorithm, the On3 NIL Valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a specific moment in time.

do512.com

The Best Spots for Queer Nightlife in Austin

Our LGBTQ+ community in Austin has a number of places for you to go out for drinks, a Kiki, and to dance the night away. Here’s a list of queer nightclubs and bars in Austin where you can show off your fiercest moves. Contributed by Alysia Garcia. _________________________________. Photo...
AUSTIN, TX
Plainview Daily Herald

These are the 'best' small towns for retirement in Texas

The golden years of retirement are what many people look forward to during the nine-to-five grind of their working years. A recent report from WorldAtlas highlighted the 12 best small towns for retirement in the Lone Star State and the list features cities across Texas. Best small towns for retirement...
TEXAS STATE
