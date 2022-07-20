ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

5-star Isaiah Collier sets final visit; eyes commitment soon after

By Jamie Shaw about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w5txp_0gmKG7KP00
2023 5-star Isaiah Collier (photo cred- Jamie Shaw)

Isaiah Collier is the top-ranked point guard in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-2 Collier is second on Nike’s EYBL Circuit with 6.5 assists per game and is shooting 44.8-percent from three.

“I’m competitive; I love to win,” Collier told On3. “I got a high IQ game, and I love to get my teammates involved. I’m a willing passer and a team player first. I feel like I can score well. It’s all about taking what the defense gives me.”

The Marietta (GA) Wheeler High five-star has had somewhat quiet recruitment, but recruitment that may soon be coming to an end. On3 caught up with Isaiah Collier at Peach Jam to see where his visits are.

“I have a visit next week (July 28) to Michigan,” Collier said. “After that, I will probably sit down and make a decision. I’ve taken visits to Cincinnati, Alabama, UCLA, and USC.”

Collier talks recruitment

Cincinnati: “The environment was great; the fans there are wild. The fan love is crazy, and that is definitely what I love about them. It was really cool.”

UCLA: “Their guards and how they play. And they got so many national championships out there that the program likes to win. The coach is doing a good job over there. He’s getting players. And it’s California, a really great experience out there.”

Alabama: “The environment was great, I went to a football game there, and it was really loud. They are in the south, and I love their system.”

Southern Cal: “They are in California. Their system seemed like it was perfect for me, really. They get out in transition, just like he did at Dunk City, Florida Gulf Coast. They seem to be getting players every year and people getting drafted every year. Their guard play is really good right now.”

Michigan: “Juwan Howard is an NBA guy. They are getting players and putting them into the league. That is my main goal, really.”

G-League and OTE

“I was in contact with them about a year ago,” Collier said. “But I am not in contact with them now. I just want to go to college, so I would not really entertain them right now.”

Collier’s take

“I’m looking for a family program,” Collier said. “I want to go somewhere I can grow as a man and get an education too. Style of play will be important to me; I’ll be looking at the system and how they run and play in the half-court.

“I’ll be looking at the system, the love, coaches. I’m looking for a brotherhood, really, a family.”

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player, Head Coach Has Reportedly Died

Johnny Egan, a former NBA point guard and head coach, died Thursday at the age of 83. According to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen, Egan passed away after sustaining head injuries from a fall. An NBA Alumni page representing the National Basketball Retired Players Association also confirmed Egan's death. Per...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

College Football Coach's Wife Implicated In Recruiting Scandal

Jeremy Pruitt made recruiting violations a family affair in Knoxville. According to the NCAA's notice of allegations released on Friday, Pruitt's wife, Casey, was involved in the 18 Level-1 infractions levied against the Volunteers program. Pruitt and his wife allegedly paid recruits more than $12,000 in cash, arranged fishing trips,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Warriors Sign Former Lakers And Bulls Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with 23-year-old Mac McClung. Charania: "Guard Mac McClung has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, his agent Dan Poneman of @beyond_am told @TheAthletic @Stadium. McClung averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 assists in summer league for the Warriors."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Desmond Howard Reveals His College Football 'Sleeper' Team

During this Thursday's episode of First Take, ESPN's Desmond Howard was asked to name a team that could end its national championship drought very soon. Howard expressed a lot of confidence in the Miami Hurricanes in large part because Mario Cristobal is hell-bent on revitalizing the program. "Mario got the...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Kwame Evans Jr. set to decide

Five-star Montverde (Fla) Academy forward Kwame Evans Jr. is set to decide on August 2 as he chooses between Arizona, Oregon, Kentucky, and Auburn. “I am looking for the best fit,” Evans said previously. “I am looking at who can get me to the NBA and who they plan to recruit and put around me.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juwan Howard
FanSided

SEC Football: End of an era is coming for the SEC

Though not yet officially announced, what began for SEC football in 1992 will be coming to an end soon. As Chase Goodbread wrote yesterday for the Tuscaloosa News, the change has been “a poorly kept secret” for months. When Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC, there will be...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

USFL star lands contract with NFL team

One of the top players from the USFL has landed a contract with an NFL team. The Arizona Cardinals announced on Friday that they have signed Victor Bolden Jr. Bolden was one of several players to work out for the Cardinals on Thursday. He landed a contract with the team.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Winners and Losers of the Men’s College Basketball Offseason

The college basketball offseason is near its halfway point, but the vast majority of rosters are now set. After months of movement because of coaching changes, transfers and pro decisions, the chaos has mostly stopped, with the exception of a few late reclassification decisions for rising high school seniors. That makes it a good time to look at the winners and losers of the men’s offseason. Which teams cemented themselves as elite? Which coaches made the moves we’ll look back and applaud many months from now? And which programs haven’t seen things go their way this spring and summer?
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Nike#Eybl Circuit#Ga#Usc
The Spun

College GameDay Announces Special Broadcast For Week 1

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN announced a special College GameDay broadcast to kick off the 2022 college football season. The show will be headed to Pittsburgh ahead of the "Backyard Brawl" between the Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers. "ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot returns for the 2022 college...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

No. 1-ranked safety Caleb Downs locks in his college commitment date

The Top247’s No. 1 safety Caleb Downs has locked in his college decision date for July 27. One of the more coveted prospects in the 2023 class, the Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek five-star took official visits to Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State in June. 247Sports had the rundown coming out of each of those trips.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

B1G program cracks top 4 for 4-star edge

4-star edge Desmond Umeozulu has announced his top 4 and set a commitment date, per his personal twitter accounts. Umeozulu is ranked as the No. 193 prospect in the nation and will choose between Ohio State, Pitt, North Carolina and South Carolina on August 29. Umeozulu is rated as the...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Country's No. 1 Safety Announces His Commitment Date

Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek five-star safety Caleb Downs is less than a week away from announcing his commitment. Downs shared a video today teasing his upcoming commitment, which he'll reveal next Wednesday, July 27. "Just getting closer to making a decision. Let's keep it simple," Downs says at the end...
NFL
On3.com

Stoops wants his mom in the stands when he breaks Bear Bryant's record

Mark Stoops has 59 career wins at Kentucky, just one shy of Bear Bryant’s school record of 60. He’ll almost certainly tie that mark in the season opener vs. Miami (Ohio), and break it either at Florida in game two or at home vs. Youngstown State in game three. At SEC Media Days yesterday, Stoops was asked about his ten-year tenure at Kentucky and what it will mean to break Bryant’s record; predictably, he focused more on the former than the latter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
63K+
Followers
59K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy