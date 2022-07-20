5-star Isaiah Collier sets final visit; eyes commitment soon after

2023 5-star Isaiah Collier (photo cred- Jamie Shaw)

Isaiah Collier is the top-ranked point guard in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-2 Collier is second on Nike’s EYBL Circuit with 6.5 assists per game and is shooting 44.8-percent from three.

“I’m competitive; I love to win,” Collier told On3. “I got a high IQ game, and I love to get my teammates involved. I’m a willing passer and a team player first. I feel like I can score well. It’s all about taking what the defense gives me.”

The Marietta (GA) Wheeler High five-star has had somewhat quiet recruitment, but recruitment that may soon be coming to an end. On3 caught up with Isaiah Collier at Peach Jam to see where his visits are.

“I have a visit next week (July 28) to Michigan,” Collier said. “After that, I will probably sit down and make a decision. I’ve taken visits to Cincinnati, Alabama, UCLA, and USC.”

Collier talks recruitment

Cincinnati: “The environment was great; the fans there are wild. The fan love is crazy, and that is definitely what I love about them. It was really cool.”

UCLA: “Their guards and how they play. And they got so many national championships out there that the program likes to win. The coach is doing a good job over there. He’s getting players. And it’s California, a really great experience out there.”

Alabama: “The environment was great, I went to a football game there, and it was really loud. They are in the south, and I love their system.”

Southern Cal: “They are in California. Their system seemed like it was perfect for me, really. They get out in transition, just like he did at Dunk City, Florida Gulf Coast. They seem to be getting players every year and people getting drafted every year. Their guard play is really good right now.”

Michigan: “Juwan Howard is an NBA guy. They are getting players and putting them into the league. That is my main goal, really.”

G-League and OTE

“I was in contact with them about a year ago,” Collier said. “But I am not in contact with them now. I just want to go to college, so I would not really entertain them right now.”

Collier’s take

“I’m looking for a family program,” Collier said. “I want to go somewhere I can grow as a man and get an education too. Style of play will be important to me; I’ll be looking at the system and how they run and play in the half-court.

“I’ll be looking at the system, the love, coaches. I’m looking for a brotherhood, really, a family.”