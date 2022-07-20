ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Kudrow says son Julian was 'impressed' by 'Friends'

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=114PpH_0gmKFbZ300

July 20 (UPI) -- Lisa Kudrow says her son Julian was "impressed" by her show Friends.

The 58-year-old actress shared her son's thoughts on Friends and her series The Comeback during Tuesday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Kudrow played Phoebe Buffay on Friends, which had a 10-season run on NBC from 1994 to 2004.

The actress shares Julian, 24, with her husband, Michel Stern.

On Late Night, Kudrow said Julian watched Friends as a kid.

"He did start watching when his friends at school were watching, and you got to know what everyone's watching. So he watched it, and, no, he was impressed. He goes, 'It's actually really funny,'" the actress said.

"This little kid ... He said, 'It's actually really funny. And, I mean, the guys are so funny.' And he's like, 'No, I mean, you're funny, too,'" she added. "And I never in my life have I wanted to tell my own kid, '[Expletive] you.'"

Kudrow also portrayed Valerie Cherish on The Comeback, which aired on HBO in 2005 and 2014.

"My son had COVID, and so he was stuck, and called me up and said, 'So I just watched ... the first two episodes. It's really good, Mom.' I said, 'Thanks.' He said, 'Can I ask you some questions about that?' Like, 'Yes!'" she said. "I almost started crying."

Kudrow most recently appeared in the Disney+ film Better Nate Than Ever. She will star in the upcoming horror-comedy film The Parenting.

