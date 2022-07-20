Michigan State Police rescue great horned owl from road

July 20 (UPI) -- A Michigan State Police sergeant came to the rescue of a great horned owl found injured at the side of a road.

MSP Bay Region said Sgt. David Murchie responded when a member of the public reported seeing an injured owl at the side of US-10, near M-47 in Williams Township.

Lt. Kimberly Vetter, an MSP spokesperson, said Murchie wrapped the owl in a towel and brought the injured avian to a wildlife rehabilitation facility.

MSP Trooper Brayden Rich previously another injured great horned owl found alongside a road in Huron County in November.

Erica Zuhlke, founder of Critter Crossing Rehabilitation, said raptors are sometimes clipped by cars while hunting for rodents and other small prey often found near roads.