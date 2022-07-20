ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Bannon's judge says he refuses to allow the trial to be a 'political circus'

By C. Ryan Barber
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Steve Bannon said House January 6 committee members lacked the "guts" to testify at his trial. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
  • Steve Bannon's judge refused to allow the trial to become a "forum for partisan politics."
  • Bannon's defense team questioned the motives of House members in holding the Trump ally in contempt.
  • Outside court, Bannon has harshly criticized lawmakers and the House January 6 committee.

