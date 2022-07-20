ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

Betty J. Rumbley

 3 days ago

Open visitation for 81-year-old Betty J. Rumbley of Trenton will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022,...

Betty Jean Tarwater

Betty Jean Tarwater – age 84 of Gallatin, Missouri passed away Wednesday morning, July 20, 2022, at her home in Gallatin, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lake Viking Church in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to service at the funeral home. Friends may call from 11 AM to 5 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Prairie Valley Cemetery, near Gallatin. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
GALLATIN, MO
Stewartsville Man Killed in Buchanan County Accident

STEWARTSVILLE, MO – An accident near St. Joseph turned fatal for a Stewartsville man Wednesday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol 34-year old John Shea was westbound on US 36 on a Yamaha V-Star when he struck the towed unit of a Freightliner operated by a Kansas driver. Shea was ejected and came to rest in the median. He was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph where he was pronounced dead.
STEWARTSVILLE, MO
Princeton Woman Arrested on Stealing, Drug Charges

PRINCETON, MO – Mercer County authorities took a Princeton woman into custody on Thursday. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the library in Princeton on Wednesday on a report of a stolen laptop. Deputies say a female suspect was captured on security camera footage. An officer made contact with the subject at her residence and reportedly discovered the stolen laptop and methamphetamine.
PRINCETON, MO
Iowa Woman Injured in Morning Crash South of Cameron

A Nevada, Iowa woman suffered injuries in a Clinton County crash this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred on I-35, about two miles south of Cameron, as a vehicle driven by 55-year-old Jared N. Guzman headed southbound. Troopers say Guzman’s vehicle blew a tire, partially went...
CAMERON, MO
Troopers Arrest Illinois Man Late Thursday in Clinton County on Drug & Driving Charges

Troopers report the arrest of a Harvey, Illinois man, late Thursday night in Clinton County on drug and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 44-year-old Jones Craig around 11:04 p.m. Thursday on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of paraphernalia, speeding, and not having a valid driver’s license.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
One Dead, 3 Others Seriously Injured In I-35 Accident Near State Line

One Des Moines resident died and three others were seriously injured following an accident just after midnight near the state line on I-35 in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 25 year old Procoro Cruz Lopez of Des Moines was driving northbound on I-35, 4 miles south of the Missouri-Iowa State line and went off the side of the roadway. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the median. 25 year old Karem Cruz Lopez was a passenger in the vehicle and died shortly following the accident. The driver and two other Des Moines residents were seriously injured and flown to Mercyone Hospital in Des Moines.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
Cainsville Board Hires For Two Positions Prior To 2022-23 School Year

Cainsville School Board members hired for two positions for the upcoming school year during their July meeting. Cainsville’s board hired Ashten Thompson to the district’s Ag and FFA advisor position. Trinity Kile was hired for a science position. Cainsville’s board approved MFA for the propane and heating fuel...
CAINSVILLE, MO

