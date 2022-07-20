ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Poll: Red wave not likely to wash up on WA shores

By Crosscut.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37VBAg_0gmKBZtJ00
Ted S. Warren

A red wave that some had forecast for Washington’s midterm elections might turn out looking more like a ripple, according to a new Crosscut/Elway poll.

Even as favorability numbers sag for President Joe Biden and Gov. Jay Inslee and residents express a generally sour outlook, the poll showed Washington voters still rallying around Democrats for the coming elections.

The statewide poll of registered voters has Democrats holding a 19-point lead – 51 to 32 – in the generic ballot for Congress. A similar question for the Legislature showed 54% of those polled planned to vote for Democrats while 34% favored Republicans.

Those numbers show Democrats are even more popular in Washington state than they were before the previous congressional election in 2020, according to the results of a similar Crosscut/Elway poll fielded in late December 2019.

Participants in that poll more than two years ago gave Democrats a 17-point advantage over Republicans. The divide peaked in August 2019, with a 20-point gap, the largest in 28 years of polling, according to pollster Stuart Elway.

The July 7-11 poll of 400 registered voters arrives as voters start to mark ballots for the Aug. 2 primary races for U.S. Congress, the Legislature, secretary of state and more.

The poll shows another rift: the gap between two GOP representatives from Washington state who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump and the voters casting ballots in their races over the coming days.

As a backlash to the Biden administration and Democratic control of Congress percolates across the nation, Republicans have an opportunity to win at least one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, where Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish, is expected to face a tough challenge in Washington’s 8th Congressional District.

Meanwhile, the GOP is looking to pick up seats in Olympia, where Democrats hold healthy majorities in the state House and Senate.

The poll also showed 53% support for reelecting U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington, with 33% supporting GOP challenger Tiffany Smiley and 15% undecided.

“We’ve got this horrible voter outlook, Biden is in the tank, Inslee’s numbers hovering near low,” said pollster Stuart Elway. “And yet, in our election numbers the Democrats are doing much better than they were six months ago.”

An Elway Poll released in January showed Murray drawing just 42% support while a generic Republican pulled 39%, with 19% undecided. A question then about which party voters would support among state House and Senate candidates generated a similar margin of support for Democrats and GOP candidates.

“The overall climate right now is looking favorable for Democrats,” Elway added.

Political developments

The recent Crosscut/Elway Poll was conducted between July 7 and July 11, with a mix of landline, cell phone and online survey questions. It has a 4.5% margin of error at the 95% confidence level. In other words, if the survey had been run 100 times, the results would be within 4.5 percentage points of these results in at least 95 of those scenarios.

Two big political developments have come since the January poll. The U.S. House of Representatives has held high-profile committee hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. And last month, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed its federal protections for abortion, overturning a half-century-old precedent.

The Jan. 6 hearings, however, don’t seem to be making much of a dent within the Republican Party about voters’ support for Trump.

That’s significant because two of the 10 GOP House votes to impeach Trump last year came from Washington’s congressional delegation: Dan Newhouse and Jaime Herrera Beutler. Both incumbents are facing Trump-backed challengers in the August primary.

Of the 32% of those surveyed in Tuesday’s poll who would support a Republican in their congressional district, 59% said they would vote for a candidate backed by Trump. Only 12% of Republicans said they would vote against a Trump-favored candidate.

“Trump still has significant influence among Republican voters,” said Elway.

Polling results also outline the divide over confidence in Washington’s voter system, which comes amid a special statewide election for secretary of state.

Washington’s vote-by-mail system, which was pioneered with the help of Republican election officials, is considered by experts to be one of the more secure in the country, and documented voting fraud is rare. Courts here have dismissed at least two lawsuits claiming election fraud in Washington’s 2020 elections.

Overall, 66% of those polled are confident in Washington’s mail-voting system, with 52% “very confident.”

That masks a partisan split, with 80% of Democrats “very confident.” At the same time, 52% of Republicans were “not at all” confident and an additional 23% “had doubts” for a total of 75% of GOP voters who lacked confidence. Nearly two-thirds of independent voters had at least some level of confidence in the system.

The July poll gives voice to a sour mood, with Biden drawing only a 31% favorable rating. Inslee hovered near his lowest-ever favorable rating, with 40% rating the governor “good” or “excellent.” Another 59% rated the performance of the three-term Democrat as “fair” or “poor.”

Another question in the survey – whether residents expected things to go well or not as well in the coming year – reached the lowest level in the past three decades of it being asked.

Most poll respondents said they expected things at home and across the country to be somewhat worse or much worse. And while there was a political division on that question, Democrats and Republicans both seemed to be pretty pessimistic about the country with Democrats being more optimistic about the state, their communities and their households.

People also seemed to be somewhat pessimistic about the parties, with 67% of those polled expressing an unfavorable rating for the national Republican Party and 63% being unfavorable about the state Republican Party. Since the majority of people polled, and of Washington registered voters, are Democrats, this makes sense. But Republicans also gave their own party unfavorable ratings: 21% for the national GOP and 16% for the state GOP.

Visit crosscut.com/donate to support nonprofit, freely distributed, local journalism.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 208

Just me
3d ago

If a red wave does NOT happen in Washington, Then I know Insleezy, and Murrey, are commeting election fraud. I have no doubt in my mind. their doing it thur mail in voting, I voted in 2020 election, and my vote either was never counted or it was thrown away, because it never showed up when I checked, and YES I VOTED FOR THE GREATEST PRESIDENT EVER!!!!! DONALD J. TRUMP.

Reply(46)
107
Debra Hall
3d ago

I hope every single person who voted blue has homeless people come live in their homes. I hope they need the police and the police do t show. I hope someone breaks into their homes and no one comes to save them, cause that is what they voted for.

Reply(7)
69
Biden is a POS
3d ago

People here like high gas prices, being taxed to death, high food prices and high utility bills. That is the only reason someone would vote democrat.

Reply(5)
45
Related
KUOW

In WA's hottest congressional race, look to Leavenworth

Leavenworth, Washington, is nestled in the North Cascades just a couple hours from Seattle. But with shops that look like gingerbread houses selling lederhosen and cuckoo clocks, it almost feels like you’re thousands of miles away in a real Bavarian village. “People here are very independent," said Marco Aurilio,...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Some WA Republicans vote against protecting contraceptive access, same-sex marriage

Washington’s three Republican congresspeople voted Thursday against legislation intended to protect access to contraception nationwide, just two days after two of the three voted against a bill to protect same-sex marriage. Democrats brought up the vote on high-profile social issues they see as potentially under attack following the Supreme...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Elections
City
Olympia, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Government
98.3 The KEY

Can You Skinny Dip Legally in Washington State?

Can you skinny dip legally in Washington State? There are a lot of places that are KNOWN for skinny dipping in Washington State but that doesn't make it perfectly legal. The answer to that question is complicated, so if swimming naked is something you HAVE to do read on!. According...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Dan Newhouse
Person
Kim Schrier
Person
Patty Murray
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
seattlemedium.com

Recent Political Poll Data Rates Approval, Disapproval

In a recent state poll 49% of Washington voters disapprove of Inslee. In the same poll, 53% disapprove of Biden. This means Gov. Jay Inslee’s approval rating has slipped to 47% among Washington voters. This means that Gov. Jay Inslee’s disapproval rating is now higher than his approval rating, according to WA Poll results released on Friday. This data is important leading to the coming election.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Governor Inslee Created a Slush Fund for Sweeps

The Department of Commerce asked nonprofits from five counties, including King County, to submit spending proposals for a $144 million pot reserved to clear encampments from state-owned property, much of it alongside highways. The accepted proposals, which were due Thursday, will signal whether Washington plans to double-down on disruptive sweeps...
KING COUNTY, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

This Is The Best County To Live In Washington

When people are considering a move to another city, they also have to consider the perks of the county, too. That's why Stacker found the best counties to live in every state, including Washington. "Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Washington using rankings from Niche,"...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Republican Party#Legislature#Republicans#Democrats#Politics State#Election State#Election Fraud#Crosscut Elway#U S Congress#Gop
KIRO 7 Seattle

Inslee says state is not looking at bringing back masks

King County officials are actively discussing reinstating a mask mandate, but the governor’s office says the state is not looking at additional restrictions. Fourteen Washington state counties are currently considered high risk for COVID, and local hospitals report they’re running out of room. Health care professionals blame the lack of beds not just on the pandemic, but an unprecedented staffing crisis. Monday, the Washington State Hospital Association asked the state for money to increase emergency staffing. KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan asked Gov. Inslee if he plans to foot the bill.
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Why Gas Prices in Washington Are Falling

Weeks after gas prices in Washington state hit a record high, prices are starting to descend, due in part to lower local demand. In the Seattle area, gas prices are down 7% at $5.26 per gallon on July 18 from a peak of $5.65 last month, according to an analysis of federal Energy Information Administration data.
WASHINGTON STATE
police1.com

Washington state adds 'racial and ethnic' bias considerations to its state constitutional test for whether police have 'seized' a person

Court holds requesting personal identification in a public location, without threats, overt coercion, or a display of force, was a seizure requiring reasonable suspicion — On 4/9/22 at 9:15 a.m., Pierce County Washington Deputy Mark Rickerson observed a Honda Civic parked legally on a public street near the entry gate to a church parking lot.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KXL

Jay Inslee’s Gas Tax Is Fueling Insanity In Washington

If you think gas prices are high now, just wait: Jay Inslee’s new carbon tax hits at the end of the year and it’s a doozy. Northwest states already pay punishing prices for petroleum. Now, when the nationwide average cost of gas pushed to 5 bucks a gallon...
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Effort to move people camping along WA I-5 into shelter successful so far, Inslee says

Efforts to remove unhoused people from right of ways and into transitional housing are already seeing “early success” in Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday. “I am pleased to say that we are making some solid progress in this regard,” Inslee told reporters at a news conference at the Capitol in Olympia Wednesday afternoon. “That is in part because we’ve had really good cooperation from our local partners working on this.”
OLYMPIA, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy