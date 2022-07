Paul Longo, William Floyd High School’s legendary football coach, was recently inducted into the Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022 for his tremendous accomplishments over the course of his 27 years coaching the Colonials. He joins a renowned class of honorees across all facets of the sports world who have made great contributions to their fields and their home county proud in the process. The induction is just one of many incredible accolades in Coach Longo’s illustrious career, which includes 13 Suffolk County championships, five Long Island titles and taking up the mantle of the winningest coach in Suffolk County public school history. Coach Longo, who was inducted into the William Floyd Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019, currently has 214 career wins and counting.

