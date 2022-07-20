Westhampton’s Olivia Rongo Is Named USA Lacrosse All-American

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Nassau; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Suffolk County in southeastern New York Northeastern Nassau County in southeastern New York * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 236 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Brookville, or over Syosset, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Levittown and Syosset around 240 PM EDT. Plainview and Woodbury around 245 PM EDT. Huntington, Farmingdale and Cold Spring Harbor around 250 PM EDT. Huntington Station and Melville around 255 PM EDT. Lindenhurst and Dix Hills around 300 PM EDT. Deer Park and Babylon around 305 PM EDT. Commack around 310 PM EDT. Islip, Brentwood, Hauppauge, Ronkonkoma, Smithtown and Bay Shore around 315 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Islip Terrace, Nesconset, East Meadow, Carle Place, Jericho, Old Brookville, Upper Brookville, Roslyn Heights, East Northport and East Islip. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

