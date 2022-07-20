ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westhampton, NY

Westhampton’s Olivia Rongo Is Named USA Lacrosse All-American

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Rongo is changing the game with her All-American nod from USA Lacrosse. The recent Westhampton Beach graduate is one of just eight in Suffolk County to be on the... more. The Hamptons Adult Hardball Championships are set — the Harbor Krakens will play the East...

longisland.com

William Floyd Varsity Football Coach Inducted into Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame

Paul Longo, William Floyd High School’s legendary football coach, was recently inducted into the Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022 for his tremendous accomplishments over the course of his 27 years coaching the Colonials. He joins a renowned class of honorees across all facets of the sports world who have made great contributions to their fields and their home county proud in the process. The induction is just one of many incredible accolades in Coach Longo’s illustrious career, which includes 13 Suffolk County championships, five Long Island titles and taking up the mantle of the winningest coach in Suffolk County public school history. Coach Longo, who was inducted into the William Floyd Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019, currently has 214 career wins and counting.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Essene ‘Seenie’ DeCozen Baldwin Of Southampton Dies March 19

Essene “Seenie” DeCozen Baldwin of Southampton died on March 19, 2021. She was 94. Baldwin had a wonderful welcoming demeanor and was warmly received by all, according to her family.... more. Former Westhampton Beach star midfielder Belle Smith has once again shown her prowess at the ... by...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Eleanor K. Creegan Of Hampton Bays Dies July 18

Eleanor K. Creegan (nee Peterson) of Hampton Bays died peacefully on July 18. She was 95. She was born on September 23, 1926, a daughter of John and Catherine (Casey)... more. Former Westhampton Beach star midfielder Belle Smith has once again shown her prowess at the ... by Desirée Keegan.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
manhassetpress.com

A Proper Send-Off For Kevin

There was only one possible place to memorialize Kevin Driscoll Jr. And with all due respect, it wasn’t at the Manhasset Secondary School. Family and friends gathered at the school district’s Memorial Field, adjacent to Memorial Drive, on a recent drizzly Wednesday afternoon. They were there to remember the 17-year-old member of the Manhasset Class of 2020, who died of a drug overdose on May 1, 2020, weeks before he was to graduate.
MANHASSET, NY
27east.com

Hamptons Monopoly Makes the Perfect Summer Game for Hamptons Lovers

Monopoly Hamptons Edition has been released after a year of secrecy, with the game featuring local businesses from Westhampton to Montauk. The board includes local shops like Stevenson’s Toy Store... more. Surfing is not what people read in the magazines — at least not through Quentin ... by Michelle...
MONTAUK, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 7.22.22

• It will be sunny today, with a high temperature near 90 degrees and a west wind 6 to 10 miles per hour, becoming southwest in the afternoon. There’s an air quality health advisory in Suffolk County this afternoon. It will be partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 70. Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 90, and Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Birding On The East End

Birdwatching became a newfound hobby for many during the pandemic. For birders who have been at it for years, or even decades, the thrill and the joy that comes from... more. We’ve all heard the familiar refrain on airplanes. If the oxygen masks drop from the ... by Annette Hinkle.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
96.9 WOUR

Shark Sightings Continue To Close Multiple New York Beaches

In an unprecedented time of shark attacks along the south shore beaches of Long Island, the New York State Parks Department, along with other town parks and municipalities, are being forced to close their beaches during their prime season. Tens of thousands of New Yorkers head to Jones Beach and the surrounding areas to soak in the summer sun on a daily basis. However, with a real-life "Jaws" situation going on, Thursday more beaches were closed due to multiple shark sightings.
LIFESTYLE
Herald Community Newspapers

The future looks bright for Baldwin Harbor teenager

Soraiya Baksh is a 17-year-old who can do it all thanks to time management, she says. Headed to Pennsylvania State University to study for a master’s in marketing after being one of 14 members of Baldwin High School’s pilot college education program, Baksh has started her own eyelash company, helped the homeless and won numerous awards along the way.
BALDWIN, NY
Hamptons.com

Westhampton Beach Concours: A Fundraiser to Benefit WHBPAC

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center is gearing up for a car show like no other! To be held on the Great Lawn on Saturday, July 23rd from 11am-4pm, this will be a fun family-oriented event aimed at raising funds for WHBPAC. Spend the day admiring vehicles of all makes and models, or bring your own showstopper to compete to be named Best in Show — the ultimate award for car connoisseurs. Fans will critique their elegance, technical merit, and history, and crowds come from all over to cheer their favorites!
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Bayville’s songstress to share her talent in Glen Cove

JoAnn Criblez is committed to bringing down the house at La Bussola on July 27 when she performs “Broadway: Old and New.” During her cabaret act, she will sing a collection of her favorite Broadway classics, as well as modern pieces. Criblez, a 1987 graduate of Locust Valley...
GLEN COVE, NY
27east.com

Juvenile Great White Shark Washes Up In Quogue

A juvenile great white shark was discovered washed up on a Quogue beach on Wednesday, July 20. Quogue Village Police said that at around 9:30 a.m. a Dune Road resident... more. Members of three environmental organizations gathered at Long Beach in Noyac on Tuesday to mark ... by Stephen J. Kotz.
QUOGUE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Saying farewell to The Carltun

The curtains will close on The Carltun in September when owner Anthony Capetola ends the lease on the property after 27 years. Capetola, and then-partner John Tunney took over what was the Salisbury Inn in July 1995. From many ideas arose a restaurant and catering hall known to celebrities, politicians, and locals.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Domestic water fowl found in Bellmore, Merrick

According to John DiLeonardo, an anthrozoologist who runs Humane Long Island, the abandonment of domestic water fowl is always an issue on Long Island. This summer, however, Bellmore-Merrick seems to be a hotspot for reports of injured birds, that are not meant for life in the wild. Humane Long Island...
BELLMORE, NY
27east.com

Swimmer Drowns In Montauk Surf, Second Hospitalized

A 31-year-old man drowned after getting caught in a rip current at Ditch Plains Beach in Montauk on Tuesday evening, July 19. Three off-duty East Hampton Town lifeguards who were... more. Joseph Grippo, the Montauk man accused of bludgeoning another Montauk man to death in 2019, ... 18 Jul 2022...
MONTAUK, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Nassau, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Nassau; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Suffolk County in southeastern New York Northeastern Nassau County in southeastern New York * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 236 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Brookville, or over Syosset, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Levittown and Syosset around 240 PM EDT. Plainview and Woodbury around 245 PM EDT. Huntington, Farmingdale and Cold Spring Harbor around 250 PM EDT. Huntington Station and Melville around 255 PM EDT. Lindenhurst and Dix Hills around 300 PM EDT. Deer Park and Babylon around 305 PM EDT. Commack around 310 PM EDT. Islip, Brentwood, Hauppauge, Ronkonkoma, Smithtown and Bay Shore around 315 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Islip Terrace, Nesconset, East Meadow, Carle Place, Jericho, Old Brookville, Upper Brookville, Roslyn Heights, East Northport and East Islip. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

