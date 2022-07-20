Operation Oswego County Presents Award To Elizabeth, Richard Hamilton

When it comes to the health of Owasco Lake, more needs to be done to protect it – that’s the message from Auburn City Councilors Terry Cuddy and Jimmy Giannettino. In an interview with Finger Lakes News Radio, both Councilors expressed their concerns about the health of lake. Councilor Cuddy said that while the water is safe to drink, he’s still worried about the lake’s overall health.

