Village of Celoron Accepts Donation Toward New Playground

S. St. George Enterprises Planning to Acquire and Renovate the Historic Fredonia Landmark. Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) Local business leader Steve St. George, owner of St. George Enterprises, Inc., has officially announced that he, along with restaurant partner Devin Jones, intend to purchase the historic White Inn in downtown Fredonia, NY, from New Jersey-based JG Funding Corp. for an undisclosed amount. According to St. George and Jones, the iconic structure will be returned to its original splendor as a hotel, restaurant, bar, and events space.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO