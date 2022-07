Once in the Rosebud Reservation, I was privileged to see a Wiping of the Tears Ceremony. In Lakota culture, there are traditional practices for mourning and grief. The Wiping of the Tears is the conclusion of a period where one has stepped back from the usual way of life, into an extended absence from the larger community. Grieving is understood as something that takes time and an important process for both the spirit of the departed and the one left behind.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO