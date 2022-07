When you're on the road and looking for a good fast food joint, sure, you could go to a McDonald's or Wendy's for a juicy cheeseburger, but there's a lot more out there that you can get, like a taco from Taco Bell, or, another popular choice of fast food, fried chicken. You can find fast food chicken just about anywhere — Jollibee, Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, of course, but one chicken chain that you may have heard of is Chester's Chicken. Though it might not be the first fast food or chicken restaurant that pops up in your mind, it's still one of the better places to go if you like fried poultry.

