Le Center man injured in Clear Lake hang glider crash

Southern Minnesota News
Medical emergency crash ends in Morgan graveyard with significant injuries
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A Redwood Falls driver had a medical emergency, causing a crash that ended in a graveyard and seriously injured the motorist. The crash happened at about 5 p.m. Friday. According to a crash report by the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office,...
Anoka father-of-four killed in crash on Highway 169 in Champlin
The father of an Anoka family-of-six was killed when a driver crossed the median and collided with his vehicle on Highway 169 in Champlin on Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 37-year-old Adam M. Madsen was driving a Hyundai Accent southbound on Hwy. 169 around 12:30 p.m. when a woman behind the wheel of a Toyota RAV4 going northbound on Hwy. 169 veered left to avoid slowing traffic at 117th Ave.
Crews search for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River near Sibley Park
MANKATO, Minn. -- Rescue crews are searching for an 8-year-old girl who went missing on the Minnesota River at Sibley Park.Police say a family with four children was swimming in the river near a sandbar when witnesses reported two of the children began struggling in the water.A bystander helped one of the children out of the water but was unable to save the girl. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, Mankato DPS Fire and Police, the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota DNR and the Madison Lake Fire Department will continue to search the river.
FULL VIDEO: Authorities provided update on the recovery of 8-year-old girl from Minnesota River
One Person Seriously Hurt in Wright County Crash
ROCKFORD -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 55 and Main Street in Rockford. A semi driven by 51-year-old Todd Nilson of Annandale was going west on the...
Motorcycle crashes into pickup truck in fatal Andover accident
ANDOVER, Minn. -- A motorcyclist died after he crashed into a pickup truck in Andover Friday morning.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash report near Tulip Street Northeast and 173rd Lane Northwest at approximately 10:51 a.m.Police say the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Tulip Street Northeast when he crashed into a pickup truck traveling eastbound on 173rd Lane Northwest.The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene due to his injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.The incident is under investigation.
UPDATE: 8-Year-old Last Seen in Minnesota River Found Dead
UPDATE: 12:00 p.m. (KROC-News) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said an 8-year-old girl who was last seen struggling in deep water in the Minnesota River has been found dead. The girl was found near a sandbar around 8:40 a.m. Friday by a crew from the Cleveland Fire Department...
Woman hit by train in Delano, severely injured
DELANO, Minn. -- A woman was severely injured after she was hit by a train northwest of the Twin Cities, police say.Officers responded to a call around 2:07 a.m. Friday to a report of a woman injured by a moving train around Fourth Street South and Franklin Avenue East. Upon arrival, they found a 51-year-old woman from Webster, Wis., lying on the railroad tracks.Police say she had been crossing the tracks with two others and tried to cross between two train cars parked on the tracks. The train began moving and the woman fell and became stuck below the moving train.Responders on the scene gave the woman lifesaving procedures before transporting her to Hennepin County Medical Center.
Charges filed in death of firefighter's 12-year-old son
OTSEGO, Minn. — An Otsego man is charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with an UTV crash that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy. Prosecutors say Austin Mehlhoff Copsey was drunk when he crashed his Polaris side-by-side into a row of mailboxes July 16 and rolled several times, ending up in the ditch. A passenger in the UTV, 12-year-old Jesse Hooper, was killed in the incident. Jesse is the son of an Elk River Firefighter.
Three hurt in crash west of Willmar
(Pennock MN-) Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash southwest of Pennock Wednesday morning. The state patrol says it happened at 6:50 a.m. on Highway 40 at the Kandi-Chippewa County Line Road. An SUV traveling southbound on County Line Road hit a Jeep that was traveling westbound on Highway 40. The driver of the Jeep, 27-year-old Jesus Gonzalez of Willmar, along with the driver of the SUV, 50 year-old Tabitha Trevino of Kandiyohi and passenger 31-year-old Charles Melton of New Ulm were all taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
Charges: Minnesota man was drunk when he crashed ATV, killing 12-year-old boy
An Otsego man has been charged after he allegedly drove an ATV drunk and crashed, killing a 12-year-old passenger. Austin Mehlhoff Copsey, 37, has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide in the July 16 crash that killed Jesse Hooper. A GoFundMe for Hooper's father, mother and 15-year-old...
UPDATE: 8 year old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River
Woman hurt in fall from horse at Sibley State Park
(New London MN-) A helicopter landed at Sibley State Park yesterday morning but did not have to airlift a woman who was hurt in an apparent fall from a horse. The victim was transported by ambulance to CentraCare-Rice Hospital in Willmar. The incident was reported around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday on the horse trail near the horse camp at the park near New London. No further information is available.
State patrol investigating fatal crash on Highway 169 in Champlin
CHAMPLIN, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in the north metro Thursday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred on Highway 169 at 117th Avenue in Champlin. According to the crash report, a Toyota RAV4 was traveling northbound on Highway 169, approaching 117th Avenue in the right lane when traffic slowed. The RAV4 veered left and clipped the front of an Audi before entering the median and crossing into the southbound lanes of Highway 169, hitting a Hyundai Accent. The Accent went off the road and rolled onto its roof.The driver of the Hyundai, Adam Madsen, 37, of Anoka, died due to his injuries.The driver of the RAV4 was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
2 injured in semi vs car crash in Nicollet County
A semi vs. car crash north of Nicollet Tuesday night sent two men to the hospital, one of them to Rochester. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 111 and Nicollet Co Rd 5 at 9:41 p.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Toyota Prius was eastbound on Co...
Annadale man survives serious crash thanks to local surgeon, 'divine intervention'
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Heidi Wurm calls it "divine intervention" that her husband is alive today. He was nearly killed in a serious crash on Highway 55 in Rockford Wednesday, where a trauma surgeon was first on scene to help. 52-year-old Tony Wurm of Annandale was driving down Highway 55...
Driver arrested after leading police on a chase, sideswiping 2 cars
EAGAN, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man is in custody after leading police on a chase Friday afternoon through the south metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pursuit started around 2:20 p.m. when a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for passing on the shoulder on southbound Interstate 94, just north of the Lowry Hill tunnel in Minneapolis.
Bloomington boy faces drug overdose charges
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A 17-year-old boy is charged in the fatal drug overdose of a 15-year-old girl from West St. Paul. The Dakota County Attorney’s office says the teen from Bloomington is facing one count of third-degree murder for providing the fentanyl that resulted in her death. The girl was unconscious and not breathing on the morning of Apr. 20 and later died in the hospital.
Two Hurt in Western Stearns County Crash
NORTH FORK TOWNSHIP -- Two people were hurt in a western Stearns County crash Monday. It happened at around 11:20 a.m. on County Road 18 north of Brooten. The sheriff's office says a car driven by 17-year-old Harley Roering was going north when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound van. The car then left the roadway and rolled.
Cougar struck and killed by car in Twin Cities may have come from the Dakotas
SAVAGE, Minn. (KFGO WCCO) – Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials say it’s likely a cougar spotted and photographed near a Shakopee neighborhood Monday night had likely traveled hundreds of miles from the Dakotas. DNR officials say it was likely later that night or early the following morning...
