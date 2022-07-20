ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta

By Kaiya Shunyata
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearched filming locations in Atlanta and highlighted 10 places...

Related
CBS 46

Out and About in the ATL | July 22-24, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The weekend is here and it is time to get out and about in metro Atlanta. Here are some fun things happening this weekend!. Fridays-N-Duluth presents Mardi Gras in July on the Duluth Town Green. There will be food trucks and live entertainment. Taste of Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Lil Baby And Atlanta Businessman Team Up To Provide Jobs For Teens And Young Adults

Click here to read the full article. Lil Baby has teamed with an Atlanta business owner to give young people in his hometown new employment opportunities. The “Emotionally Scarred” rapper joined forces with Lemont Bradley, the owner of Auto Spa Bistro, Clutch Restaurant, and Eco Car Spa to make it all happen. The program brings 100 jobs to teenagers and adults up to age 21 in the Atlanta metropolitan area. According to a press release, Lil Baby and Lemont Bradley have wanted to collaborate for years to impact the community, More from VIBE.comLil Baby Liberates Himself In Amazon Prime Teaser For 'Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby'Lil Baby...
ATLANTA, GA
Explore Atlanta

Buford Highway | Best Food in Atlanta, Georgia | International Restaurants Review

We visited the thriving southern city of Atlanta to discover what foods it had to offer. We visited Buford Highway and dined at Las Delicias de la Abuela, Sweet Hut, Quoc Huong, El Taco Veloz, Northern China Eatery, Yet Tuh, Mamak, and Matcha Cafe Maiko. It wasn't the glitz we were after. We knew that Anthony Bourdain asked famed southern chef Sean Brock, "What was the best thing about Atlanta?" And he quickly responded, “Buford Highway is pretty badass”. So, we headed to the eight-mile stretch of road that runs northeast from Atlanta to Doraville - a place where much of the world is well represented. It encompasses a c-note of international restaurants - many of which have gained high acclaim.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Movies
11Alive

Atlanta Ice Cream Festival returns 2022

ATLANTA — Atlantans can enjoy a sweet event this weekend. The Atlanta Ice Cream Festival is back for the 12th year on Saturday with sweet, cold treats from local vendors. Here's everything you need to know:. What is the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival?. This cool event was first held...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Fine Wine Series brings Wine and R&B festival to Atlanta

The Fine Wine series is bringing their R&B and Wine festival to Piedmont Park. This is exciting because this is the first time it’s being held in Atlanta. The event is known for “creating a lively, luxurious atmosphere for young professionals to mingle, learn about and enjoy wine, all while grooving to R&B music that has been–and continues to be the soundtrack of their lives.” This is a unique opportunity to enjoy good music, network, and even learn about the wine you love so much.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

PHOTOS: City of Stockbridge hosts 70'S Soul Jam All White Party

The City of Stockbridge hosted its 70's Slow Jam All White Party last weekend. The concert was held at its amphitheater at 4650 North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge. The musical line-up for the July 16 event included live performances by the Stylistics, Enchantment, the Legendary Blue Notes featuring Sugar Bear, the Delfonics and Heatwave.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Lasting Restaurant Trends in 2022 in Cobb County

[This is the latest of Brian Benefield’s Second Helpings columns, highlighting food in Cobb County. To read more of his reviews, follow this link]. Covid-19 has affected many businesses in the last few years, but the restaurant industry has been hit with Hulk-like force. People who choose this business as their life’s work are crafty and intelligent, and the pandemic brought out their ingenuity to the fullest.
COBB COUNTY, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby On Rumored 4PF RICO Charge: "Only God Can Judge Me"

Things are shakey in the Atlanta rap scene right now. The Fulton County D.A. Fani T. Willis is striking down on gang activity in the Atlanta area with some high-profile arrests. Young Thug and Gunna remain in jail after they were indicted in a RICO case involving YSL. Unfortunately, they aren't the only two rappers who might face legal hardships in the near future.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

July 20 is National Hot Dog Day!

Dennis McKinley of the Original Hot Dog Factory joined CBS46 to celebrate the humble and versatile hot dog. The chain will give away free hot dogs at all nine Atlanta locations from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, July 22.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience’ coming to State Farm Arena

What could be better than an R&B night with legends?. This lineup is one that has me so excited! The “Atlanta R&B Music Experience” is bringing several of our favorites to State Farm Arena this October - Monica, Tamar Braxton, Tevin Campbell, H-Town, 112 and NEXT. The hits that these stars have between them are going to make for an entertaining show. Tickets go on sale this Friday, so I hope you’re ready!
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 spots to find the best barbecue around Atlanta

Atlanta’s barbecue scene is distinct in that it has been influenced by cultures and cuisines from around the world while combined with the unique southern charm of Georgia. From traditional barbecue sandwiches and smoked meat plates to modern and fusion barbecue delights, Atlanta’s grill skill is something to be proud of. Without further ado, let’s “meat” some of the top spots for barbecue in Atlanta:
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Rat infestation at Atlanta storage facility

A rat infestation at an Atlanta storage facility has many customers upset. They say the rats have damage or destroyed items they were storing. However, there are things consumers can do to help prevent such things.
ATLANTA, GA
velillum.com

While police have not yet said why Marley brought the weapons into the store, Russell said seeing

A 22-year-old man armed with multiple guns was arrested on Wednesday in Atlanta after a shopper overheard him loading weapons in a grocery store bathroom. Charles Russell was entering the restroom in a Publix supermarket when he heard “clicking sounds” coming from a bathroom stall, according to a police incident report. Then he saw an AR-15-style rifle leaning against the wall.
ATLANTA, GA

