After the new 6th Street Viaduct Bridge was closed Friday night for approximately two hours, due to a crash, an estimated 200 people came out, an hour after it reopened, for s street takeover, the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Division said.On Saturday night, police closed the bridge to traffic on both sides yet again. So far, police are not saying how long the bridge will be closed. RELATED: Calls for design adjustments to 6th Street Bridge as takeovers, other stunts continueWith the new bridge being open for less than two weeks, it has become a magnet for dangerous street takeovers,...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO