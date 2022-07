Webinar will discuss the future of healthy, sustainable infrastructure and how to lead the way. DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / ActivePure, the global leader in sustainable 24/7 indoor surface and air purification technology, will lead a live webinar, 'At the Intersection of Infrastructure and Sustainability: The Future of Corporate Resilience,' with its partner, North Texas Commission, a public-private non-profit organization. The free webinar is open to the public and will take place on Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. CT.

