Emmet Co. Supervisors Approve Fair Board Request for LOSST Funds

(Emmetsburg)--A Spirit Lake man was injured in a one vehicle accident Monday evening south of Emmetsburg. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened around 7:55 pm in the 4200 block of Shea Road. A 2018 FedEx box van, owned by A Plus Transportation INC of Coralville and operated by Kyle Holland of Spirit Lake, was north bound and failed to negotiate the curve in the road. The vehicle subsequently slid off of the roadway and into the ditch where it rolled and came to rest on the driver’s side.

EMMETSBURG, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO