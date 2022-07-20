Emmet Co. Supervisors Approve Fair Board Request for LOSST Funds

Spencer, IA (KICD) — 24 year old Isaac Hathaway of Spirit Lake was arrested by a Clay County Deputy following a traffic stop at around 10:30 on Sunday morning. He was initially arrested for driving with a barred license, and deputies reportedly searched the vehicle discovering marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Hathaway was booked into the Clay County Jail on charges including Driving While Barred, No License, No Insurance, Operating a Non-Registered Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond was set at two thousand dollars.
