Emmet County, IA

Emmet Co. Supervisors Approve Fair Board Request for LOSST Funds

By KILR-FM 95.9
 3 days ago

(Estherville)--The Emmet County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved a request from the Emmet County Fair Board for $31,532 in LOSST Funds. Brett Mace with the Fair Board says...

