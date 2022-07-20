ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worth County, IA

Algona Man Pleads Guilty to Theft and Vandalism At Worth County Resaurant

By KILR-FM 95.9
kilrradio.com
 3 days ago

(Northwood)--An Algona man has entered a guilty plea in a case of theft and vandalism at a...

kilrradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Clear Lake woman killed in Hancock County crash

GARNER, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman is dead after a collision in Hancock County. It happened around 3:20 pm Friday at the intersection of 190th Street and Highway 68 south of Garner. The Iowa State Patrol says Kaden Buckley, 16 of Ventura, was driving east and failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the intersection and hit the northbound vehicle driven by Sharon Schneider, 79 of Clear Lake.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Charles City Man Arrested After Strange Violence

A Charles City man was arrested in Council Bluffs on Wednesday after allegedly crashing his car into his neighbor’s home intentionally because he believed they were flying stealth drones over his property, according to KIMT. 51 year old James Foster Jr. is accused of deliberately crashing his car into his neighbor’s home on July 12th before backing up and driving his car through an overhead door on an outbuilding. The car became stuck at that point, so Foster went home. When police showed up at Foster’s home he allegedly charged at them in an aggressive manner. Police say he smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and slurred his speech but he refused to take a sobriety test or give a urine specimen. Foster has been charged with first degree Criminal Mischief, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, first degree Burglary, Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, and OWI- 1st offense. He is being held in the Floyd County Jail on a $43,000 cash only bond.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KIMT

2 killed in crash in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Two people were killed and a third person was injured Friday night in a single-vehicle crash. The Iowa State Patrol said a 2006 GMC Sierra was northbound on Fir Ave. near 330th St. when it lost control and rolled. The crash was reported at 8:15 a.m.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
yourfortdodge.com

Webster County Searches for Man Facing Charges in May 21st Car Vs. House Crash

In the early morning hours of May 21st a family received a terrifying awakening when a car came crashing through their front door into their living room. Now, a man faces several charges stemming from the events that led up to and following that crash. According to Iowa court documents,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northwood, IA
Algona, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Grafton, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
County
Worth County, IA
City
Algona, IA
Northwood, IA
Crime & Safety
Worth County, IA
Crime & Safety
KIMT

Mason City man pleads guilty to drug possession

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man caught with pot and meth is pleading guilty. George Leslie Wescott III, 67 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance-3rd offense. Wescott was arrested on January 24 after law enforcement searched a home in the 700...
MASON CITY, IA
kilrradio.com

Spirit Lake Man Injured in 1 Vehicle Accident Near Emmetsburg

(Emmetsburg)--A Spirit Lake man was injured in a one vehicle accident Monday evening south of Emmetsburg. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened around 7:55 pm in the 4200 block of Shea Road. A 2018 FedEx box van, owned by A Plus Transportation INC of Coralville and operated by Kyle Holland of Spirit Lake, was north bound and failed to negotiate the curve in the road. The vehicle subsequently slid off of the roadway and into the ditch where it rolled and came to rest on the driver’s side.
EMMETSBURG, IA
KIMT

Missing woman found safe in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Police are looking for a woman who went missing Thursday morning. The Clear Lake Police Department says Carolyn Anderson left her home in the 100 block of Prospect Drive on foot and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and purple pants. Anyone with information...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Theft#Sentencing#Guilty Plea
KAAL-TV

Rochester store employee scammed out of $1,100

(ABC 6 News) -- Police said someone called the business and told the employee they were from the "counterfeit unit" at the "police department in Olmsted County." It happened Thursday evening, July 21, at a business in southeast Rochester. The scammer told the teenage girl working at the store that they were with the police department, and they were sitting with the owners of the business. The scammer gave the teen the correct names of the owners, and told her the store had been receiving a lot of counterfeit money.
ROCHESTER, MN
kilrradio.com

Minor Injuries Reported in 3 Vehicle Accident Near Dickens

(Spencer)--Only minor injuries were reported in a three-vehicle, chain reaction accident Monday afternoon in the 2900 block of Highway 18 near Dickens. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says at around 3:40 pm 84-year-old William Raska of Spencer was driving a 2016 Ford F-150 and was coming to a stop due to some road construction. Authorities say 71-year-old Dorothy Graff of Emmetsburg was driving a 2019 Ford Flex directly behind Raska and was also slowing to a stop. Deputies say a third vehicle, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 67-year-old Timothy Wikert of Emmetsburg, couldn’t stop in time and collided with Graff’s vehicle, pushing it into the one driven by Raska.
DICKENS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
yourfortdodge.com

Hunt Is On For Missing Dogs Taken From Central Iowa Breeding Operation

Webster County Animal Protections needs your help in finding six missing dogs from a breeding operation outside of Harcourt. The dogs range in age from young puppies to adults. Their appearance varies from white to tricolor in coat pattern. To see photos of these dogs head to Webster county animal protection on Facebook or yourfortdodge.com.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Motorcycle hit by truck in Rochester Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating a truck hitting a motorcycle Thursday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Valleyhigh Drive and Technology Drive at around 4 pm. Sources at the scene say a motorcycle was heading south when it was hit by a truck trying to cross the road.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Iowa inmate serving life sentence for kidnapping dies in prison

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa inmate sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and other charges died over the weekend. According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, 56-year-old William Harrison Barbee was pronounced dead on Saturday, July 16. Barbee died due to an unexpected medical emergency while incarcerated...
FORT DODGE, IA
WQAD

Iowa mayor dies in crash involving driver's education car

JANESVILLE, Iowa — The mayor of a small northeast Iowa town died when a 14-year-old driver's education student collided with another vehicle, authorities said. Gregory "Mike" Harter, 71, the mayor of Fairbank, died at the scene of the crash Monday morning on U.S. 218 near Janesville, city officials said.
JANESVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa community faces growing issue with squatters

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The latest in a string of suspicious fires in Fort Dodge has been declared arson, although the Fire Department says the fires are not connected. A home at 502 N. 17th St. burned Wednesday. The property was supposed to be vacant, but neighbors say squatters had been living there all summer.
FORT DODGE, IA
KCCI.com

Pilot makes emergency landing in Iowa bean field

HUMBOLDT, Iowa — A pilot landed in a farmer's soybean field in Humboldt County on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. The pilot was flying home to Colorado after attending a wedding in Wisconsin. He ran out of gas and had to make an emergency landing in the field on Utah Avenue.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allamakee, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 11:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allamakee; Cerro Gordo; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winnebago; Winneshiek; Worth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 491 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLAMAKEE CERRO GORDO CHICKASAW CLAYTON FAYETTE FLOYD HOWARD MITCHELL WINNEBAGO WINNESHIEK WORTH
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy