Truck crash leaves one dead and one injured

The new truck is ordered, but the Southern Door Fire Department needs your help to ensure it has all the necessary equipment to fight fires and rescue people. The department will have its annual Southern Door Firefighters’ Parade, Picnic, and Car Show on July 30th in Forestville. The parade will kick things off at 11 a.m. before the food is served, the drinks start to flow, and the day’s bands, Modern Day Drifters and Stone Sober, take the stage. The day will also feature an extrication demonstration using equipment the event helped raise money for in the past. Southern Door Fire Chief Rich Olson says this year’s goal is to outfit the trucks with equipment to go on their calls since much of it needs to be replaced fairly regularly.

FORESTVILLE, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO