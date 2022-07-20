ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor, WI

Truck crash leaves one dead and one injured

By Paul Schmitt
 3 days ago

A one-vehicle crash in the town of Egg Harbor late Tuesday evening killed one person and hospitalized another. The Door County Sheriff’s Department was notified shortly before 9 p.m. of a vehicle crash on Heritage Lake Road, just north of the County E intersection. When...

