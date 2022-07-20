ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EE - Should they bring back barman and barmaids at the Vic?

By O-J Posts:
digitalspy.com
 3 days ago

I preferred when The Mitchell's ran it and they didn't mind hiring outside the family. I am glad Mick is going, I really hope Linda doesn't stay on at the Vic. Yes. The Vic needs staff, regular staff at that. If Linda stays on I'd like it to be...

forums.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Freddie Slater return spoilers

So there are already cast pic leaks of his return where he is in attendance of a wedding which I'm guessing is Kat and Phils wedding? No sign of anyone else returning in attendance just yet but it's interesting that they have him next to Billy in the pictures. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19296981/bobby-brazier-filming-on-eastenders/
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

ED: Where are Debbie, Jack, Nate, Frankie & Aaron?

Surely Faith would want to see her two absent great grandchildren? Have any of the three absent grandchildren even phoned to ask how she is?. The show is just really odd at the moment, it feels as if they decide that they are working with these 15 actors this month, and sod the rest. I find it odd that they don't throw in a few one sided conversations, someone on the phone with Debbie, or passing a message from Debbie to Faith etc. Its like they completely forget people. We just don't see or hear from characters for weeks at a time. Aaron as well, as you say. Unlike the usual Dingle tradition, he hasn't fled the country to avoid the law, so why wouldn't he be mentioned in the Faith is dying storyline? Are we to believe that its so important that he got away from the village because he couldn't handle it that he would show no concern over Faith? I know they aren't going to bring him back, but they just vanish and are forgotten about.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

What was the point of that?

Morning all. What a ridiculous re-coupling. There was no point. Can someone please tell me if a newbie has EVER picked last in a recoupling?. It seems pretty clear that Reece and Nathalyia (sorry if I've spelt that wrong) will be in the bottom. With either Danica & Jamie or Deji and Lacey.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
digitalspy.com

🎇Emmerdale Friday 22 July 2022 Where are Mandy's tips? 🎇

Mandy Dingle smells a rat in the salon. It's probably Sandra. 🐀. Gabby is furious with Amelia for what she's done and rues the day she hired the teen to babysit for her. Is Thomas about to get taken from Gabby and placed in care?. At the Hide, Jai bristles...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barman#Pub#Janine Tracey#Chelsea Dotty#Mila Lewis#Kim Howie
digitalspy.com

Corrie Discussion Friday July 22nd 8pm : Get Some Therapy

Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. I'm off out at 7pm so posting early, will catch up tomorrow. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Fiz confirms that she's meeting Phill in the café as he has promised to sign the annulment form today. But she is shocked when he asks her to go to a couple's therapy session with him, and even more shocked when it turns out to be the same therapist she and Tyrone are seeing.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Neighbours in its Afterlife..

None of us who love Neighbours want the Show to end but ending it is so this is my prediction of where our current residents and returnees will end up after the Show finishes and who will live where... Mal & Izzy end up buying No.22 and Holly moves from...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Freddie, Felix, Finlay, Frankie

I think EE needs to turn the page on the A-Z of names. I don’t think Frankie will be in the show much longer tbh. I reckon Rose will leave shortly after Danny Dyer’s exit. I don’t think Frankie will be in the show much longer tbh. I reckon Rose will leave shortly after Danny Dyer’s exit.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

ED Amelia Baby Daddy

Samson was my first thought but I suspect that we will be led to believe it was Noah. I'm going to say Noah although I wouldn't be surprised if it's someone random we don't know. It seems like the only story writers can come up with for a teenage girl,...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
digitalspy.com

Age gap relationships

Can anyone remember any significant age gap relationships between two characters?. The dating age rule to determining a socially acceptable age difference in partners goes something like this: half your age plus seven. For example; mine would be 20.5, but I've set it at 18+ because I'm a rule breaker.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy