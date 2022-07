CHICAGO — Ald. Michele Smith is resigning from her post as 43rd Ward alderperson — meaning Mayor Lori Lightfoot will get to appoint her replacement. Smith announced Thursday she’ll retire in August to focus on her family and friends. That clears the way for Lightfoot to pick an interim alderperson — the third time she’s been able to do that this year — until a permanent one is voted in during February’s council elections.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO