KENOSHA, Wi (Northwoods League-WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks defeated the Kenosha Kingfish 8-2 to split the series. Zach Levenson (University of Miami) drove in the first run of the game with a single to right field. Levenson had two hits with one RBI and a stolen base. Ben Abernathy (West Virginia University) had three singles on the night with a stolen base scoring twice. Ryan Sepede (Brigham Young University) led the team with two doubles and three RBI.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO