ELLENDALE, Del.- One person is dead and two others are seriously injured following a crash Saturday night in the Ellendale area. Delaware State Police say just after 10 p.m., a 2007 Honda Accord, driven by a Georgetown man, 28, was speeding on northbound Rt. 113 just south of Beach Hwy. The man made an aggressive lane change to avoid hitting a car in front of him, and lost control. The car began rotate clockwise and went off the east edge of the highway hitting the right side of an unoccupied and disabled 2016 Ford Explorer on a private drive.

2 DAYS AGO