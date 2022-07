Barcelona are still hoping to convince Jules Koundé to wait for them as they conjure more money out of thin air by mortgaging off yet another part of their storied club. And even if they are still unlikely to match the terms of Chelsea’s offer to both the player and his current club, Sevilla, even after all that, they seem to be taken seriously still for whatever reason — sportingly noble or perhaps something a lot less grandiose.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO