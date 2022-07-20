ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, GA

Record heat affecting food, causing concern for fall yields

By Joshua Eferighe
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=403ILb_0gmJKZ8n00
FILE – Farmer Andriy Zubko checks wheat ripeness on a field in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Military officials from Russia and Ukraine… Read More

WACO (NewsNation) — Record-breaking heat is bearing down on America’s farmland.

NewsNation went to scorching hot Texas to take a look at the heat’s impact on farms and produce.

Currently in the middle of one of the hottest U.S. summers on record, the southwest region of the country has seen little to no rain — a combination of unfortunate events that has left behind scorched earth and struggling crops.

From Texas watermelons and Arkansas blueberries to grapes in California wine country, all sorts of crops have been feeling the stress. Even Tennessee corn is measuring about 18 inches shorter than usual this season.

“Because of the inadequate moisture we’ve had, it’s causing the plant to prematurely die because it’s not uptaking the nutrients that it needs to be able to survive and continue to grow,” Dr. Juan Anciso, a Texas A&M University vegetable specialist, said during Tuesday’s edition of NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.”

At a hydroponic farm in Waco, Texas, for example, the electronic watering and shade systems aren’t enough to keep greens at consistent temperatures. This causes their butter lettuce to grow vertically instead of horizontally, resulting in a bitter taste instead of a sweet one.

“This prolonged drought in the southwestern United States is a very serious matter,” Anciso said. He also said current conditions are bad but experts are even more concerned about fall crops, as they could threaten food supply.

“We’re very concerned going into this fall that we won’t have enough water in the sense of growing the normal amount of acreage we normally do, especially for vegetables,” he continued.

“We often here in central Texas go through many dry periods,” said Sean Kelly, a meteorologist at KXAN news. ”So this is kind of typical, but for this to coincide with this extreme heat … that’s when it becomes unprecedented.”

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, almost 45% of the United States is in drought. That includes more than half of the 48 continental states.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Alabama unemployment rate ticks to record low in June

ALABAMA (WHNT) – The State of Alabama has notched another record low unemployment rate. June’s job numbers, released Friday by the Alabama Department of Labor, show the preliminary, seasonally adjusted June unemployment rate ticked down to 2.6%. This is the third consecutive month the state has reported record low unemployment.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Georgia Business
State
Texas State
City
Waco, GA
Local
Georgia Industry
State
Arkansas State
WRBL News 3

Alabama Hyundai supplier used child labor: Report

LUVERNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Reuters reports that SMART Alabama LLC, a Hyundai Motor Co. subsidiary that makes parts for the carmaker’s Montgomery-area assembly line, used children as young as 12 at its Luverne, Ala. plant. Reuters said they became aware of the case when a Guatemalan migrant girl living in nearby Enterprise disappeared in February. […]
LUVERNE, AL
WRBL News 3

Quick Georgia abortion restrictions send some patients home

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s abortion law changed so abruptly Wednesday afternoon that some patients who were in an office waiting for abortions were sent home. A federal appeals court ruled that the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade allows the law banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy to take effect. Normally, the […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Food Security#Texas A M University#Newsnation
WRBL News 3

Escaped inmate captured in South Carolina

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the escaped inmate, Robert Vargo, from Luzerne County has been captured in South Carolina. More News from WRBL According to District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Robert Maverick Vargo, 25, who was wanted after escaping the Luzerne County Correctional Facility […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WRBL News 3

Kemp, Abrams speak on 11th Circuit Court heartbeat law ruling

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia’s gubernatorial candidates spoke out about the 11th Circuit Court’s ruling on the controversial heartbeat law. Opponents say this could jeopardy women’s rights and a mother’s health while supporters say it’s about saving lives at all stages. The Georgia heartbeat law was introduced in 2019 and makes abortions illegal after a heartbeat […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Geneva Co. man involved in cattle truck fire; 70 cows on roadway

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — 70 cows were let loose on a central Florida highway after a vehicle fire forced a Samson man to release the cattle. The cattle hauler fire happened on Monday in Saint Cloud, Florida. A 47-year-old driver from Samson, Alabama, told police dispatch that the semi-cab caught fire while he was […]
SAMSON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Appeals court allows Georgia abortion law to take effect

UPDATE 7/20/2022 4:37 p.m.: A federal appeals court has overturned a lower court ruling and said Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law could take effect immediately. ATLANTA (AP) – A federal appeals court has overturned a lower court ruling and says Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law should be allowed to take effect. The Georgia law bans […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Rep. Lee Zeldin attacked at Perinton campaign stop

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressman Lee Zeldin was attacked at a campaign event in Perinton Thursday night. Zeldin is the Republican candidate for governor in New York State. Witnesses say Zeldin was giving a speech about bail reform at the VFW on Macedon Center Road when a man got on stage, started yelling, “wrestled with […]
PERINTON, NY
WRBL News 3

FBI Atlanta warns of rise in sextortion incidents and schemes targeting boys

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) –The Atlanta Division of the FBI is warning parents, guardians, and teens about rising sextortion crimes across the nation. According to the FBI, the agency is receiving an increasing number of reports regarding adults pretending to be young girls to coerce teenage boys through social media to create sexual images and videos, then extorting money from the male victims.
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy