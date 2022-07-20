ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors star regrets getting COVID vaccine

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
Andrew Wiggins had his first All-Star season this year and helped the Golden State Warriors win a championship, but he still has one major regret — getting vaccinated. Wiggins did not want to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He chose to do so to avoid a situation like the one we saw...

agent-007
3d ago

Now what would be interesting is to know who he votes for. In that organization liberalism is from the top down. Especially in California they will force employees to take this vaccine. Also the NBA, liberal from the top down. Just keep voting the way you do liberals, someday the government will force you to do something you just don’t agree with. Then what will you do?

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Jazz team store sparks Donovan Mitchell speculation with latest move

Donovan Mitchell has been a fixture in trade rumors for a good part of the NBA offseason. Even the Utah Jazz team store is not helping matters at this stage. Sports anchor Sam Farnsworth of Salt Lake City news station KSL 5 shared an image to Twitter on Friday of a clearance rack at the official team store. The rack includes a whole host of Mitchell jerseys, and there is even a sign that labels the rack as being for “former players.”
NBA
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson’s dad Mychal reveals why son will be even better in 2022-23

It’s generally understood by now that most professional athletes don’t reach their pre-injury tear peak in their first season back on the playing field after suffering a torn ACL. What about when a player finally returns from devastating injuries to both his knee and Achilles, though? Klay Thompson will prove a fascinating test case in that regard with the Golden State Warriors next season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Blue Jays ride Manoah's arm more than their bats, beat Bosox

BOSTON (AP) — All-Star Alek Manoah pitched six sharp innings as the Toronto Blue Jays relied more on his arm than their bats to keep up their season-long dominance of the Red Sox, beating Boston 4-1 Saturday. A day after Toronto set a team record for runs — and posted the most ever scored against the Red Sox — in a 28-5 romp, Manoah set the tone. “When he’s on the mound, we know we have a chance to win,” Toronto interim manager John Schneider said. “It’s easy to get up for a game when he’s on the mound.” Boston lost for the eighth time in nine games. Red Sox fans were sure to get a cheer on Sunday, however, when former slugger David Ortiz was inducted into the Hall of Fame — plenty of them headed to Cooperstown, New York, to see Big Papi enshrined.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Warriors GM makes it clear Golden State is out on Kevin Durant

Golden State Warriors fans should not expect the team to trade for Kevin Durant based off general manager Bob Myers. Hours before the start of NBA free agency, reports dropped that said Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Nearly a month since, there has been no movement about a trade being anywhere near close, despite interest from a handful of teams. One of the team’s that was linked to Durant just so happened to be his former team, the Golden State Warriors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Suns Fall to Third in Kevin Durant Next Team Odds

The Phoenix Suns' offseason is nearly complete. Extensions for Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton were awarded by the team, while other pieces such as Bismack Biyombo were brought back to Phoenix. The Suns also welcome new faces such as Josh Okogie, Damion Lee and Jock Landale. Not much has changed...
PHOENIX, AZ
Andrew Wiggins
Mark Carman
Kyrie Irving
Larry Brown Sports

Spencer Rattler reacts to GG Jackson commitment news

Spencer Rattler has only been a South Carolina player since December, but he’s already taking pride in his new school. Rattler on Saturday reacted to the huge news from the Gamecocks basketball team. 5-star recruit GG Jackson announced his commitment to South Carolina. Jackson is the highest-rated recruit ever to commit to the South Carolina basketball team.
COLUMBIA, SC
Larry Brown Sports

Ja Morant calls on NBA to make 1 change

Ja Morant wants the NBA to go back to the way that it was when he was still just 14 years old. The Memphis Grizzlies star took to Twitter this week to express support for the league making one particular change — bringing back nickname jerseys. The NBA briefly...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees lose key reliever to scary season-ending injury

The New York Yankees will be without a key reliever for the rest of the season after he suffered a scary injury during Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. Setup man Michael King was in visible discomfort after throwing a pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning and left the game immediately. The Yankees had no update on King after the game, but Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that King had fractured his right elbow and would likely miss the rest of the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
NBA
Health
Public Health
Basketball
Sports
Golden State Warriors
NBC Sports

Mannix: Nets' asking price for Durant 'overwhelming'

Kevin Durant nearly broke the internet last month by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. But over the last couple of weeks, it's been all quiet on the trade rumor mill for the 12-time All-Star. According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, that's because the Nets' asking price far exceeds...
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Nets have little interest in 1 team’s Kevin Durant trade pieces

The persistent rumors linking Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors will not go away, but any trade effort appears to have run into a big roadblock. In a new episode of “The Lowe Post” podcast, via RealGM, ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported that the Brooklyn Nets do not appear to have significant interest in taking on key pieces like Jordan Poole or Andrew Wiggins in a Durant deal. The only other assets the Warriors could offer at that point are younger, unproven players that would not be of much interest to Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

1 prominent team appears to be out of running for Kevin Durant

The Kevin Durant outcome that would melt the most faces now appears to be safely off the table. Mark Medina of NBA.com said this week that the defending champion Golden State Warriors look to be comfortable with their current core. In other words, do not expect them to reunite with the former MVP Durant, Medina adds.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

