A man who has listed addresses in Cotter and Yellville has been arrested in Stone County on multiple charges, including kidnapping, for an incident that sent his girlfriend to the hospital. It’s the third time this year 23-year-old Chipper Wade Statum has been arrested for violence against the same victim. Over the course of the three incidents, it’s alleged Statum has physically assaulted the victim, threatened to kill her and her family and burn down their house and tried to light a jacket on fire she was wearing.

STONE COUNTY, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO