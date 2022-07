Click here to read the full article. Lil Baby has teamed with an Atlanta business owner to give young people in his hometown new employment opportunities. The “Emotionally Scarred” rapper joined forces with Lemont Bradley, the owner of Auto Spa Bistro, Clutch Restaurant, and Eco Car Spa to make it all happen. The program brings 100 jobs to teenagers and adults up to age 21 in the Atlanta metropolitan area. According to a press release, Lil Baby and Lemont Bradley have wanted to collaborate for years to impact the community, More from VIBE.comLil Baby Liberates Himself In Amazon Prime Teaser For 'Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby'Lil Baby...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO